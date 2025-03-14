SurplusGLOBAL, Inc.: EQ GLOBAL CEO Stanley Choi: "Strengthening Core Management to Emerge as a Global Semiconductor Repair Company"

SEOUL, South Korea, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "This year, we are committed to strengthening our core management and expanding our business scale to establish a foundation for EQ GLOBAL's growth as a leading global semiconductor equipment repair company."

Stanley Choi, who took the helm of EQ GLOBAL, a subsidiary of SurplusGLOBAL, in January, is a veteran in the semiconductor industry with nearly 30 years of experience. Having started his career at LG Semiconductor, he has worked at Dongbu Anam Semiconductor, SMIC, and SK keyfoundry, accumulating expertise in engineering and technology marketing. In an exclusive interview, Stanley shares his business vision and management strategies for EQ GLOBAL.

- What changes have you implemented in the corporate culture since taking office?

"Although I have been in office for only two months, I have not made structural changes yet. However, I am actively promoting three key cultural principles based on my experience. First, ensuring transparency in work processes; second, fostering a culture of open discussions and autonomous decision-making; and third, enhancing collaboration among employees. I have emphasized these principles to our team, and the response has been positive, with employees finding the approach refreshing."

- What are your business goals for this year?

"Last year, our revenue reached approximately KRW 23 billion. This year, we aim for a 15-20% increase, with an expected operating profit margin of around 10%. Although EQ GLOBAL has been in business for 25 years, it has not seen significant growth. While our recent revenue has improved, we are implementing various strategies to enhance overall profitability. In the short term, we plan to improve operational efficiency to secure better profitability."

- What are your key management objectives for this year?

"We have three main objectives. First, strengthening our custom pipeline; second, enhancing our capacity for repairing used semiconductor equipment; and third, reducing Turnaround Time (TAT) for repairs. By shortening repair durations from one week to three or four days, we can significantly improve revenue. Our immediate focus is on solidifying our market dominance in our core business areas rather than pursuing new ventures. In the mid-term, we will prepare for new business expansions, including M&A, to scale the company. Our long-term goal is to achieve an IPO within the next five years."

- What are your plans for overseas expansion?

"Currently, we operate repair centers in Wuxi, China, and Singapore, where we have four stationed employees. We are in discussions to enter the U.S. market and are developing new clients in Chinese Taipei, with a potential office establishment depending on successful product validation by the end of this year. Additionally, SurplusGLOBAL recently launched a German branch, headed by an expert in the back-end semiconductor sector, through whom we plan to target the European market."

- What are the biggest challenges in global expansion?

"The U.S. semiconductor policies under the Trump administration present a challenge. Our primary clients in Korea are Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, and any impact on them will inevitably affect EQ GLOBAL. While the direct impact may not be significant, our long-term growth depends on the success of these major players. The ongoing U.S.- China trade tensions remain a critical risk factor, as U.S. sanctions on China could hinder business opportunities, making it challenging to navigate the market."

- What is your strategy for expanding the SemiMarket parts mall service, set to launch in June?

"We are aligning our preparations with SurplusGLOBAL's schedule. Initially, we will focus on selling existing semiconductor equipment and parts, with a full-scale online rollout by December. This platform will evolve into a global marketplace connecting buyers and sellers. Given EQ GLOBAL's repair capabilities, we plan to offer repair services for products listed on SemiMarket, elevating the service into a premium offering-an industry first. The online sale of used semiconductor equipment and parts remains an untapped market. Traditionally, semiconductor component transactions require on-site inspections and engineering dispatches for repairs. Locating necessary parts is a time-consuming process. However, with the SemiMarket parts mall, buyers and sellers can interact directly, enabling faster information exchange and procurement. Increased transparency in product information and pricing will also enhance market integrity."

- Any final thoughts?

"When I first entered the industry, the semiconductor market was experiencing a DRAM boom-producing memory chips alone was highly profitable. However, with economic downturns, including the financial crisis, the semiconductor sector has become highly volatile. While South Korea is recognized as a semiconductor powerhouse, its presence in the non-memory segment remains weak, with inadequate foundry infrastructure and limited government support. While Samsung and SK hynix have solid footing in the memory sector, the foundry and non-memory industries require substantial government backing to stay competitive. In the past, Korea had companies similar to TSMC, but most have disappeared. Taiwan's rise as a non-memory semiconductor giant was driven by strong government support, social consensus, and robust infrastructure. Unlike memory chips, foundry manufacturing is significantly more complex and diverse. Without an in-depth understanding of this diversity, progress in the non-memory sector is unlikely. Although Korea is late in the game, I hope the country takes lessons from Taiwan to foster its foundry industry."

SOURCE SurplusGLOBAL, Inc.