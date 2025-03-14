MRC Global Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

HOUSTON, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) today reported full year and fourth quarter 2024 results.

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights:

- Operating cash flows from continuing operations of $268 million, highest since 2015

- Sales of $3,011 million

- Net income from continuing operations of $78 million

- Adjusted EBITDA of $202 million, 6.7% of sales

- Gross profit, as a percentage of sales, of 20.6%

- Adjusted Gross Profit, as a percentage of sales, of 21.9% and the third consecutive year above 21%

- Net Debt of $324 million, a 1.6x net debt leverage ratio

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

- Operating cash flows from continuing operations of $73 million

- Sales of $664 million

- Net loss from continuing operations of ($1) million

- Adjusted EBITDA of $32 million, or 4.8% of sales

- Gross profit, as a percentage of sales, of 20.3%

- Adjusted Gross Profit, as a percentage of sales, of 22.0%

- Working capital, as a percentage of sales, of 11.2%, a record low for the company

Rob Saltiel, MRC Global's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are optimistic about our business outlook for 2025 due to the rebound of our gas utilities business, the return of inflation to our product pricing, the growth of U.S. natural gas infrastructure investment and our penetration into chemicals, mining and data center markets. We are also very excited to announce today our new IMTEC joint venture which simplifies the development of smart meters for our gas utilities customers. We anticipate growth in all three business sectors in 2025 and for revenue to be up low to high-single digits. In addition, we expect to generate at least $100 million in cash from operations, achieve our target net debt leverage ratio of 1.5x by year end and to have ample cash to begin execution of our recently announced $125 million share buyback authorization."

Mr. Saltiel continued, "Looking back on 2024, I am very pleased with the successful execution of several strategic actions that simplified and strengthened our balance sheet while de-risking our future financing needs. We achieved average annual Adjusted Gross Profit margins that exceeded 21% for the third year in a row. We generated $268 million of operating cash flow from continuing operations, aided by significant improvements in our working capital efficiency, despite a slow finish to the year."

The company previously delayed the release of its financial results to allow additional time to complete year-end procedures specifically related to inventory cycle counts. The completion of these procedures resulted in no adjustments to either the income statement or balance sheet in 2024 or any restatement of prior periods.

Consistent with the previously announced sale of the Canada business, Canada results are reflected in discontinued operations for all periods presented. Canada discontinued operational losses including operating losses and the loss incurred on the sale, were ($22) million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and ($23) million for the year ended 2024. The sale is scheduled to close this month.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) from continuing operations, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit margin, Net Debt, Net Debt Leverage Ratio and Adjusted selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense are all non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the reconciliation of each of these measures to the nearest GAAP measure in this release.

Net loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2024 was ($1) million, or ($0.14) per diluted share, as compared to net income from continuing operations of $22 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income from continuing operations for the full years 2024 and 2023 was $78 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, and $115 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, respectively. Adjusted net income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023 was $4 million, and $27 million, respectively. Adjusted net income from continuing operations for the full year 2024 and 2023 was $86 million and $122 million, respectively.

MRC Global's fourth quarter 2024 gross profit was $135 million, or 20.3% of sales, as compared to gross profit of $149 million, or 20.1% of sales, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023 includes expense of $1 million and $5 million for the last-in, first out (LIFO) method of inventory cost accounting, respectively. Adjusted Gross Profit, as a percentage of sales, which excludes these items, as well as others, was 22.0% and 22.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

SG&A expenses were $123 million, or 18.5% of sales, for the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $121 million, or 16.4% of sales, for the same period of 2023. Adjusted SG&A expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023 was $119 million, or 17.9% of sales, and $120 million, or 16.2% of sales, respectively.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, income tax expense was $4 million with an effective rate of 133%, which was primarily impacted by foreign currency gains on debt restructuring and low pretax income for the quarter. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, income tax expense was $2 million with an effective rate of 8% which was favorably impacted by a net reduction in a foreign valuation allowance provision. Annual effective tax rates for 2024 and 2023 were 26% and 25%, respectively. Our rates generally differ from the U.S. federal statutory rate of 21% as a result of state income taxes, non-deductible expenses and differing foreign income tax rates.

Adjusted EBITDA was $32 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $49 million for the same period in 2023. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (Adjusted EBITDA) to GAAP measures (net income (loss) from continuing operations) in this release.

Sales

The company's sales were $664 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, 10% lower than the fourth quarter of 2023 and a 14% decrease from the third quarter of 2024. As compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, the decrease was driven by the Downstream, Industrial and Energy Transition (DIET) sector followed by the Production & Transmission Infrastructure (PTI) sector. The sequential sales decline was across all sectors.

Sales by Segment

U.S. sales in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $542 million, a $91 million, or 14%, decrease from the same quarter in 2023. Gas Utilities sector sales were consistent with the prior year. DIET sector sales decreased by $48 million, or 25%, due to the conclusion of several projects and lower turnaround spending. PTI sector sales decreased $43 million, or 23%, due to lower customer activity and fewer projects.

Sequentially, U.S. sales in the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to the third quarter of 2024, were down $102 million, or 16%. The Gas Utilities sector experienced a $41 million, or 14%, decline primarily from typical seasonal buying patterns and deferred spending. PTI sector sales were down $34 million, or 19%, due to lower year-end customer activity and seasonality, and non-repeating projects. The DIET sector was down $27 million, or 16%, due to the conclusion of various projects and lower turnaround activity.

International sales in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $122 million, up $15 million, or 14%, from the same period in 2023 as all sectors experienced growth. The PTI sector increase was driven primarily by multiple projects in Norway. The DIET sector increase was driven primarily by projects in the Middle East and Asia.

Sequentially, International sales in the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to the third quarter of 2024, were down $5 million, or 4%. The DIET sector decrease was due to lower turnaround activity and timing of project deliveries in Europe and the Nordics. The PTI sector decrease was driven by the timing of project deliveries in Australia, Asia and the U.K.

Sales by Sector

Gas Utilities sector sales, which are primarily U.S based, were $253 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, or 38% of total sales, unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2023.

Sequentially, Gas Utilities sector sales in the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to the third quarter of 2024, declined $40 million, or 14%.

DIET sector sales in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $208 million, or 31% of total sales, a decrease of $46 million, or 18%, from the fourth quarter of 2023 driven by the U.S. segment.

Sequentially, DIET sector sales in the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to the prior quarter, decreased $31 million, or 13%, driven by the U.S. segment.

PTI sector sales in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $203 million, or 31% of total sales, a decreased of $30 million, or 13%, from the fourth quarter of 2023 driven by the U.S. segment.

Sequentially, PTI sector sales in the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to the previous quarter, decreased $36 million, or 15%, driven by the U.S. segment.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2024, the company's cash balance was $63 million, long-term debt (including current portion) was $387 million, and Net Debt was $324 million. Cash provided by operations from continuing operations was $73 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 resulting in $268 million of cash provided by operations from continuing operations for the full year 2024. Availability under the company's ABL facility was $460 million, and liquidity was $523 million as of December 31, 2024. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP (Net Debt) to GAAP measures (long-term debt, net) in this release.

About MRC Global Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) is the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to diversified end-markets including the gas utilities, downstream, industrial and energy transition, and production and transmission infrastructure sectors. With over 100 years of experience, MRC Global has provided customers with innovative supply chain solutions, technical product expertise and a robust digital platform from a worldwide network of approximately 200 locations including valve and engineering centers. The company's unmatched quality assurance program offers approximately 200,000 SKUs from over 7,100 suppliers, simplifying the supply chain for over 8,300 customers. Find out more at www.mrcglobal.com

MRC Global Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in millions) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 63 $ 131 Accounts receivable, net 378 410 Inventories, net 415 511 Other current assets 29 34 Current assets of discontinued operations 36 69 Total current assets 921 1,155 Long-term assets: Operating lease assets 170 196 Property, plant and equipment, net 89 77 Other assets 37 21 Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations - 10 Intangible assets: Goodwill, net 264 264 Other intangible assets, net 143 163 Total assets $ 1,624 $ 1,886 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 329 $ 340 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 124 100 Operating lease liabilities 31 32 Current portion of debt obligations 3 292 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 21 19 Total current liabilities 508 783 Long-term obligations: Long-term debt 384 9 Operating lease liabilities 153 179 Deferred income taxes 35 45 Other liabilities 28 20 Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations - 7 Commitments and contingencies 6.5% Series A Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; authorized no and 363,000 shares, respectively; no and 363,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively - 355 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value per share: 500 million shares authorized, 109,460,293 and 108,531,564 issued, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,779 1,768 Retained deficit (652 ) (678 ) Treasury stock at cost: 24,216,330 shares (375 ) (375 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (237 ) (228 ) Total stockholders' equity 516 488 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,624 $ 1,886

MRC Global Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales $ 664 $ 740 $ 3,011 $ 3,266 Cost of sales 529 591 2,391 2,596 Gross profit 135 149 620 670 Selling, general and administrative expenses 123 121 485 482 Operating income 12 28 135 188 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (7 ) (6 ) (26 ) (32 ) Other, net (2 ) 2 (4 ) (2 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 3 24 105 154 Income tax expense from continuing operations 4 2 27 39 Net (loss) income from continuing operations (1 ) 22 78 115 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (22 ) (1 ) (23 ) (1 ) Net (loss) income (23 ) 21 55 114 Series A preferred stock dividends 2 6 20 24 Loss on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock 9 - 9 - Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (34 ) $ 15 $ 26 $ 90 Basic (loss) earnings per common share: (Loss) income from continued operations $ (0.14 ) $ 0.19 $ 0.58 $ 1.08 Loss from discontinued operations (0.26 ) (0.01 ) (0.27 ) (0.01 ) Basic (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.40 ) $ 0.18 $ 0.31 $ 1.07 Diluted (loss) earnings per common share: (Loss) income from continued operations $ (0.14 ) $ 0.19 $ 0.57 $ 1.06 Loss from discontinued operations (0.26 ) (0.01 ) (0.27 ) (0.01 ) Diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.40 ) $ 0.18 $ 0.30 $ 1.05 Weighted-average common shares, basic 85.2 84.3 85.1 84.2 Weighted-average common shares, diluted 85.2 85.9 86.6 85.5

MRC Global Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in millions) Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Operating activities Net income from continuing operations $ 78 $ 115 Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash provided by continuing operations: Depreciation and amortization 21 19 Amortization of intangibles 19 21 Equity-based compensation expense 16 14 Deferred income tax benefit (8 ) (7 ) (Decrease) increase in LIFO reserve (2 ) 2 Foreign currency losses 5 3 Other non-cash items 7 3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 25 57 Inventories 90 15 Other current assets - (3 ) Accounts payable (10 ) (47 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 27 (15 ) Operating cash flows from continuing operations 268 177 Operating cash flows from discontinued operations 8 4 Net cash provided by operating activities 276 181 Investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (28 ) (14 ) Proceeds from the disposition of property, plant and equipment - 1 Other investing activities 1 - Investing cash flows from continuing operations (27 ) (13 ) Investing cash flows from discontinued operations - (1 ) Net cash used in investing activities (27 ) (14 ) Financing activities Payments on revolving credit facilities (449 ) (882 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 484 847 Payments on debt obligations (295 ) (3 ) Proceeds from term loan 348 - Debt issuance costs paid (7 ) (1 ) Repurchase of preferred stock (365 ) - Dividends paid on preferred stock (23 ) (24 ) Repurchases of shares to satisfy tax withholdings (5 ) (4 ) Other financing activities (2 ) - Financing cash flows from continuing operations (314 ) (67 ) Financing cash flows from discontinued operations - - Net cash used in financing activities (314 ) (67 ) (Decrease) increase in cash (65 ) 100 Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash (3 ) (1 ) Cash beginning of year 131 32 Cash end of year $ 63 $ 131

MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Sales Information (Unaudited)

(in millions) Disaggregated Sales by Segment and Sector Three Months Ended

December 31, U.S. International Total 2024 Gas Utilities $ 252 $ 1 $ 253 DIET 143 65 208 PTI 147 56 203 $ 542 $ 122 $ 664 2023 Gas Utilities $ 252 $ 1 $ 253 DIET 191 63 254 PTI 190 43 233 $ 633 $ 107 $ 740

Year Ended December 31, U.S. International Total 2024 Gas Utilities $ 1,097 $ 1 $ 1,098 DIET 703 267 970 PTI 730 213 943 $ 2,530 $ 481 $ 3,011 2023 Gas Utilities $ 1,190 $ 3 $ 1,193 DIET 790 250 1,040 PTI 865 168 1,033 $ 2,845 $ 421 $ 3,266

MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Sales Information (Unaudited)

(in millions) Sales by Product Line Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, Type 2024 2023 2024 2023 Line pipe $ 68 $ 130 $ 405 $ 532 Carbon fittings and flanges 77 91 371 424 Total carbon pipe, fittings and flanges 145 221 776 956 Valves, automation, measurement and instrumentation 248 258 1,086 1,129 Gas products 180 170 753 780 Stainless steel and alloy pipe and fittings 45 29 169 135 General products 46 62 227 266 $ 664 $ 740 $ 3,011 $ 3,266

MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit (a non-GAAP measure)

(in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Percentage December 31, Percentage 2024 of Revenue* 2023 of Revenue* Gross profit, as reported $ 135 20.3 % $ 149 20.1 % Depreciation and amortization 5 0.8 % 4 0.5 % Amortization of intangibles 4 0.6 % 6 0.8 % Increase in LIFO reserve 1 0.2 % 5 0.7 % Transaction costs 1 0.2 % - 0.0 % Adjusted Gross Profit $ 146 22.0 % $ 164 22.2 %

Year Ended December 31, Percentage December 31, Percentage 2024 of Revenue* 2023 of Revenue Gross profit, as reported $ 620 20.6 % $ 670 20.5 % Depreciation and amortization 21 0.7 % 19 0.6 % Amortization of intangibles 19 0.6 % 21 0.6 % (Decrease) increase in LIFO reserve (2 ) (0.1 )% 2 0.1 % Transaction costs 1 0.0 % - 0.0 % Adjusted Gross Profit $ 659 21.9 % $ 712 21.8 %

Notes to above:

* Does not foot due to rounding

The company defines Adjusted Gross Profit as sales, less cost of sales, plus depreciation and amortization, plus amortization of intangibles, plus inventory-related charges incremental to normal operations, plus transaction costs associated with acquisitions and plus or minus the impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. The company presents Adjusted Gross Profit because the company believes it is a useful indicator of the company's operating performance without regard to items, such as amortization of intangibles, that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon the nature and extent of acquisitions of which they have been involved. Similarly, the impact of the LIFO inventory costing method can cause results to vary substantially from company to company depending upon whether they elect to utilize LIFO and depending upon which method they may elect. The company uses Adjusted Gross Profit as a key performance indicator in managing its business. The company believes that gross profit is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles that is most directly comparable to Adjusted Gross Profit.

MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses to

Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (a non-GAAP measure)

(in millions) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 123 $ 121 $ 485 $ 482 Severance and restructuring (1) (2 ) - (2 ) - Facility closures (2) - - (1 ) - Customer settlement (3) - - - (3 ) Non-recurring IT related professional fees (1 ) - (1 ) (1 ) Non-recurring other legal and consulting costs (1 ) - (1 ) - Activism response legal and consulting costs - (1 ) (4 ) (1 ) Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses $ 119 $ 120 $ 476 $ 477

Notes to above:

(1 ) Employee severance and restructuring charges (pre-tax) in both our U.S. and International segments. (2 ) Charge (pre-tax) associated with a facility closure in our International segment. (3 ) Charge (pre-tax) for a customer settlement in our U.S. segment.

The company defines adjusted selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses as SG&A, less severance and restructuring expenses and other unusual items. The company presents adjusted SG&A because the company believes it is a useful indicator of the company's operating performance. Among other things, adjusted SG&A measures the company's operating performance without regard to certain non-recurring, non-cash or transaction-related expenses. The company uses adjusted SG&A as a key performance indicator in managing its business. The company believes that SG&A is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles that is most directly comparable to adjusted SG&A.

MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure)

(in millions) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income $ (23 ) $ 21 $ 55 $ 114 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 22 1 23 1 Net (loss) income from continuing operations (1 ) 22 78 115 Income tax expense 4 2 27 39 Interest expense 7 6 26 32 Depreciation and amortization 5 4 21 19 Amortization of intangibles 4 6 19 21 Transaction costs 1 - 1 - Facility closures (1) - - 1 - Severance and restructuring (2) 2 - 2 - Non-recurring IT related professional fees 1 - 1 1 Increase (decrease) in LIFO reserve 1 5 (2 ) 2 Equity-based compensation expense (3) 5 4 16 14 Non-recurring other legal and consulting costs 1 - 1 - Activism response legal and consulting costs - 1 4 1 Write off of debt issuance costs - - 1 - Customer settlement (4) - - - 3 Asset disposal (5) - - 1 1 Foreign currency losses (gains) 2 (1 ) 5 3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32 $ 49 $ 202 $ 251

Notes to above:

(1) Charge (pre-tax) associated with a facility closure in our International segment. (2) Employee severance and restructuring charges (pre-tax) in both our U.S. and International segments. (3) Charges (pre-tax) recorded in SG&A. (4) Charge (pre-tax) for a customer settlement in our U.S. segment. (5) Charge (pre-tax) for an asset disposal in our International segment.

The company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus the loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, plus interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of intangibles, and certain other expenses, including non-cash expenses, (such as equity-based compensation, severance and restructuring, changes in the fair value of derivative instruments and asset impairments, including inventory) and plus or minus the impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. The company presents adjusted EBITDA because the company believes adjusted EBITDA is a useful indicator of the company's operating performance. Among other things, adjusted EBITDA measures the company's operating performance without regard to certain non-recurring, non-cash or transaction-related expenses. adjusted EBITDA, however, does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), cash flow from operations or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Because adjusted EBITDA does not account for certain expenses, its utility as a measure of the company's operating performance has material limitations. Because of these limitations, the company does not view adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a primary performance measure and also uses other measures, such as net income and sales, to measure operating performance. See the company's Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for a more thorough discussion of the use of adjusted EBITDA.

MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to

Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations (a non-GAAP measure)

(in millions) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income $ (23 ) $ 21 $ 55 $ 114 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 22 1 23 1 Net (loss) income from continuing operations (1 ) 22 78 115 Transaction costs, net of tax 1 - 1 - Facility closures, net of tax (1) - - 1 - Severance and restructuring, net of tax (2) 2 - 2 - Non-recurring IT related professional fees, net of tax 1 - 1 1 Asset disposal, net of tax (3) - - 1 1 Customer settlement, net of tax (4) - - - 2 Non-recurring other legal and consulting costs, net of tax 1 - 1 - Activism response legal and consulting costs, net of tax - 1 3 1 Increase (decrease) in LIFO reserve - 4 (2 ) 2 Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations $ 4 $ 27 $ 86 $ 122

Notes to above:

(1) An after-tax charge associated with a facility closure in our International segment. (2) An after-tax charge for severance and restructuring charges in both our U.S. and International segments. (3) An after-tax charge for an asset disposal in our International segment. (4) An after-tax charge for a customer settlement in our U.S. segment.

The company defines adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) as net (loss) income plus the loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, plus or minus the after-tax impact of items deemed non-standard and plus or minus the after-tax impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. The impact of the LIFO inventory costing methodology can cause results to vary substantially from company to company depending upon whether they elect to utilize LIFO and depending upon which method they may elect. After-tax impacts were determined using the company's U.S. blended statutory rate. The company presents adjusted net income from continuing operations because the company believes it provides useful comparisons of the company's operating results to other companies, including those companies with whom we compete in the distribution of pipe, valves and fittings to the energy industry, without regard to the irregular variations from certain restructuring events not indicative of the on-going business. The company believes that net (loss) income is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles that is most directly compared to adjusted net income from continuing operations.

MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to

Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (a non-GAAP measure)

(in millions, except per share amounts) December 31, 2024 Three Months Ended Year Ended Amount Per Share* Amount Per Share* Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (34 ) $ (0.40 ) $ 26 $ 0.30 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 22 0.26 23 0.27 Transaction costs, net of tax 1 0.01 1 0.01 Facility closures, net of tax (1) - - 1 0.01 Severance and restructuring, net of tax (2) 2 0.02 2 0.02 Non-recurring IT related professional fees, net of tax 1 0.01 1 0.01 Asset disposal, net of tax (3) - - 1 0.01 Non-recurring other legal and consulting costs, net of tax 1 0.01 1 0.01 Activism response legal and consulting costs, net of tax - - 3 0.03 Decrease in LIFO reserve, net of tax - - (2 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ (7 ) $ (0.08 ) $ 57 $ 0.66

December 31, 2023 Three Months Ended Year Ended Amount Per Share* Amount Per Share* Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 15 $ 0.18 $ 90 $ 1.05 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 1 0.01 1 0.01 Non-recurring IT related professional fees, net of tax - - 1 0.01 Asset disposal, net of tax (3) - - 1 0.01 Customer settlement, net of tax (4) - - 2 0.02 Activism response legal and consulting costs, net of tax 1 0.01 1 0.01 Increase in LIFO reserve, net of tax 4 0.05 2 0.02 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 21 $ 0.24 $ 98 $ 1.15

Notes to above:



*Does not foot due to rounding (1) An after-tax charge associated with a facility closure in our International segment. (2) An after-tax charge for severance and restructuring charges in both our U.S. and International segments. (3) An after-tax charge for an asset disposal in our International segment. (4) An after-tax charge for a customer settlement in our U.S. segment.

The company defines adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders plus the loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, plus or minus the after-tax impact of items deemed non-standard and plus or minus the after-tax impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. The impact of the LIFO inventory costing methodology can cause results to vary substantially from company to company depending upon whether they elect to utilize LIFO and depending upon which method they may elect. After-tax impacts were determined using the company's U.S. blended statutory rate. The company presents adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and related per share amounts because the company believes it provides useful comparisons of the company's operating results to other companies, including those companies with whom we compete in the distribution of pipe, valves and fittings to the energy industry, without regard to the irregular variations from certain restructuring events not indicative of the on-going business. The company believes that net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles that is most directly compared to adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders.

MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Long-term Debt to

Net Debt (a non-GAAP measure) and the Net Debt Leverage Ratio Calculation

(in millions) December 31, 2024 Long-term debt $ 384 Plus: current portion of debt obligations 3 Total debt 387 Less: cash 63 Net Debt $ 324 Net Debt $ 324 Trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA 202 Net debt leverage ratio 1.6 x

Net Debt and related leverage metrics may be considered non-GAAP measures. The company defines Net Debt as long-term debt, including current portion, minus cash. The company defines net debt leverage ratio as Net Debt divided by trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA. The company believes Net Debt is an indicator of the extent to which the company's outstanding debt obligations could be satisfied by cash on hand and a useful metric for investors to evaluate the company's leverage position. The company believes the net debt leverage ratio is a commonly used metric that management and investors use to assess the borrowing capacity of the company. The company believes total long-term debt (including the current portion) is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles that is most directly comparable to Net Debt.