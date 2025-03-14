After being exempted from excise duty up to 1 MWp just over a month ago, the maximum power threshold for collective self-consumption has been raised from 3 to 5 MWp in mainland France. From pv magazine France The French government has amended the legal framework surrounding extended collective self-consumption. Initially defined by an order passed on 21 November 2019, the rules were amended by order of 21 February 2025, published in the Official Journal on 5 March. It is excellent news for operators just one month after the exemption from excise duty granted to projects of up to 1 MWp. The maximum ...

