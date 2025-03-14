Norway's Scatec Asa has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Egypt Aluminium for a 1. 1 GW solar plant with 100 MW/200 MWh of battery energy storage. The agreement has been billed as Egypt's first utility-scale PPA with an industrial offtaker. Norwegian renewables developer Scatec has signed a 25-year corporate PPA for a 1. 1 GW solar plant with 100 MW/200 MWh of battery energy storage in Egypt. The agreement, backed by a sovereign guarantee, is with Egypt Aluminum, the country's largest aluminum producer and industrial electricity consumer, which exports 60% of its output to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...