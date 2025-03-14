ACG Group Leads €12.5M Note Issuance for UK Digital Media Reacquisition Financing

ACG Group's €300M note programme proves its versatility with €12.5M issuance, attracting prestigious institutional investors

ACG Group has successfully arranged the second issuance under its €300 million CreditHarbor Note Programme. This €12.5 million note issuance is dedicated to the reacquisition financing of a company in the digital media sector.

Key features of the EMTN notes include a 12.5% yield, 5-year maturity, fixed coupon, and quarterly principal amortization of 3.125%. The notes are both Euroclear and Clearstream eligible.

Alberto Ferro-Villani, CEO at ACG Group, stated: "This second issuance under our CreditHarbor Programme showcases ACG's continued success in delivering tailored financing solutions. Our expertise in structuring complex deals, particularly in the digital media sector, reinforces our position as a versatile financial partner."

Legal support for the transaction was provided by DWF's team, led by Partner Luca Lo Po.

The ACG Group team is comprised of Alberto Ferro Villani, Myriam Zandonini, and Luca Crenna.

This transaction further demonstrates ACG's commitment to innovative financial structuring and its ability to meet diverse financing needs in the acquisition market. The issuance has been subscribed by a pool of international banks, including Edmond de Rothschild Bank, further validating the attractiveness of ACG's financial offerings to prestigious institutional investors.

About ACG Group:

ACG Group is a full-service global investment group providing a comprehensive suite of investment, custody, and global market access services. ACG offers investors access to sophisticated active investment strategies, global investment opportunities outside the traditional banking offering, and innovative capital markets solutions. The Group is dedicated to becoming the partner of choice for investors, creating long-term relationships built on trust and integrity. For more information, please visit ?https://acg.group/.

