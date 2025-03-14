Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2025) - Jampack, the leading platform in ticket and hotel packages for live events, has successfully obtained its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 certification. This achievement validates Jampack's adherence to industry standards, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining a secure and reliable infrastructure for its enterprise clients.

"Earning SOC 2 Type 1 certification demonstrates Jampack's continued dedication to maintaining rigorous security and operational excellence," said Andrew Citores, CEO of Jampack. "As the company connects event producers, tour operators, and integrated resorts with travelers, maintaining trust and protecting data are essential. This certification provides our partners and their customers with assurance that sensitive information is safeguarded at an enterprise-grade level."

Importance of SOC 2 Certification

Trust and security are non-negotiable for a platform servicing event travel bookings for hundreds of thousands of customers and safeguarding their personal information. The SOC 2 Type 1 certification represents an independent verification that Jampack has implemented appropriate controls to safeguard data within the platform.

For Jampack customers and partners, this certification signifies:

Validated security measures Enhanced trust and reliability Reduced counterparty risk for our partners Enterprise-grade infrastructure

Strengthening the Travel Technology Ecosystem

The travel industry is increasingly relying on technology partners to create seamless booking experiences. When selecting these partners, companies naturally consider the security risks involved. The SOC 2 certification provides assurance that:

Jampack has designed appropriate security controls

Jampack's platform meets the needs of enterprise-level operations Customer data is protected throughout the booking journey

This certification is particularly valuable for companies who need to ensure they're working with reliable, secure technology providers as they expand their digital offerings.

About Jampack's Platform

Jampack is the leading platform for creating comprehensive travel packages, seamlessly bundling event tickets, hotel accommodations, exclusive experiences, and perks. Serving over 180,000 attendees across more than 400 events, Jampack empowers event producers, tour operators, and integrated resorts to increase revenue, simplify operations, and elevate guest experiences-all without the need to manage complex technology in-house.

To learn more about how Jampack can streamline your event offerings and boost attendee satisfaction, visit www.jampack.com.

