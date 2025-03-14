Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2025) - Arya Resources Ltd (TSXV: RBZ) ("Arya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter K. Deacon and Andrew Cormier, CPA as Directors to the Board.

The Company wants to announce that Lance Morginn has stepped down as a Director and Audit Committee Chair. Andrew Cormier, CPA will assume the role of Audit Committee Chair. The company would like to thank Lance for his sincere efforts with the Company's RTO and his contributions to the Audit Committee.

Rasool Mohammad, President and CEO, says, "We are pleased to work with Peter and Andrew. Peter and his group of investors were instrumental in financing our projects in the past; including the early success of the Sandtown project in Arkansas, USA. Andrew brings a wealth of experience working with Tier-1 companies across the globe. I look forward to the strength these two members bring to the table as we advance the Company's projects and strategic growth plans."

Peter Deacon is currently the CEO of River Birch Global Water Inc. and Deacon Global Capital Corporation. Prior to founding River Birch and Deacon Global, Peter and the Deacon Family have been highly involved in the securities industry in Canada since his great-grandfather, Col F.H. Deacon founded F.H. Deacon and Company in 1897. Most recently Peter worked with Dundee Securities (formerly Deacon Capital Corporation) until 2015.

Andrew Cormier has more than two decades of experience in senior finance and accounting roles, including presently as Chief Financial Officer of River Birch Global Water Inc. He is a Canadian CPA with extensive experience in global transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate strategy.

The Company is also pleased to announce the grant of 310,000 stock options to certain of its officers and directors, exercisable at a price of $0.06 for a period of 36 months.

About Arya Resources:

Arya Resources is a mining and mineral exploration company focused on its Wedge Lake Gold and Dunlop Nickel, Copper, and Cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Canada.

