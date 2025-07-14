Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2025) - Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ) ("Arya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a drill contract and the mobilization of its exploration crew for the upcoming drill program at its Wedge Lake Gold Project in Saskatchewan. This update follows the Company's news release dated March 19, 2025.

Arya has signed a drill contract with Ruick Ventures Ltd. (RVL), a Northern Saskatchewan-based company committed to employing northern professionals and supporting local economic development.

The Company has also engaged Durama Enterprises Ltd. of La Ronge to provide exploration drilling support, camp services, and logistical assistance.

Mobilization of the exploration crew is now underway.

Arya is fully-funded to execute its planned exploration program.

The drill program will focus on several high-priority targets identified in the NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Wedge Lake Gold Property, prepared by Kevin Wells, P.Geo., dated June 20, 2022. Historic work on the property outlined gold, copper, and potential silver zones that remain underexplored and warrant modern exploration techniques, including diamond drilling and downhole geophysics.

Initial drilling will test key mineralized zones, including but not limited to the Twin, T-12, and T-6 Zones.

Kevin Wells, P.Geo., a consulting geologist to the Company, is the independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for the Project has reviewed, verified, and approved the contents of this news release.

About Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ)

Arya Resources Ltd. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on unlocking the value of high-potential gold, silver, copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. As a Tier-2 issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, Arya is committed to building shareholder value through strategic acquisitions, targeted exploration, and sustainable development.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, expectations or beliefs. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions, none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258738

SOURCE: Arya Resources Ltd.