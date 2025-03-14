The West African Alliance on Carbon Markets and Climate Finance (WAA) is looking for experts in the region to support its work in its 17 member countries. The deadline for applications is April 15, 2025. The WAA is looking to hire local experts across West Africa. The regional platform, launched in 2017, aims to foster carbon markets and results-based climate finance in West Africa. Its 17 member countries are working to build institutional capacity and support networks for long-term engagement with carbon markets and climate finance. Now in its third implementation phase, covering 2024 to 2028, ...

