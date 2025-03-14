ICEMAGE Unveils QuickFreezer: The Portable 60-Second Frozen Treat Maker

ICEMAGE unveils QuickFreezer today, a game-changing instant frozen treat maker that redefines how we experience ice. After two years of innovation and countless refinements, QuickFreezer is finally here-delivering frozen perfection in just 60 seconds. Beyond speed, QuickFreezer introduces a new level of customization. With 15 adjustable freezing speeds, you can create everything from light, fluffy ice flakes to dense, solid frozen textures - tailored to your taste. For more info, please visit here.

The idea for QuickFreezer came from the frustration of waiting - whether for ice, frozen treats, or the right texture. Ethan, founder of ICEMAGE, wanted to speed up the process and make it more customizable. "Why not create different ice shapes and textures at the same time?" he thought. "I wanted to remove the wait and add a bit of magic to daily life."

QuickFreezer offers a new way to make frozen drinks instantly. Imagine hosting a rooftop party on a hot summer day - your drinks are warm, and the ice tray is empty. With QuickFreezer, simply pour in juice, coffee, or a cocktail mix, and in 60 seconds, enjoy frozen perfection with no waiting or hassle.

It's not just for water. Whether it's fruit juice slushies, frozen lattes, protein shakes, or carbonated drinks, QuickFreezer turns any liquid into a frozen treat. Ultra-portable, it fits easily in kitchens, office pantries, or outdoor spaces, making it perfect for satisfying spontaneous frozen cravings, no matter the weather.

Beyond innovation, ICEMAGE prioritizes sustainability with QuickFreezer's eco-friendly R290 refrigerant and silent operation, ensuring minimal disruption in any setting. Cleaning is easy with detachable components and a built-in cleaning mode for effortless hygiene.

About ICEMAGE

ICEMAGE is committed to developing innovative, efficient, and eco-conscious products that elevate everyday experiences. QuickFreezer goes beyond making ice-it redefines the frozen experience. Whether you're a home mixologist, fitness enthusiast, or just someone craving an icy treat, QuickFreezer brings the future of ice-making to your fingertips. To learn more, please visit here.

Contact Information:

Kermit He

hello@ice-mage.com





SOURCE: ICEMAGE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire