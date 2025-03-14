Geltrude & Company, LLC: "Dogs Taught Me Everything I Know About Business" Debuts for Spring Reading Lists

America's Accountant® Daniel J. Geltrude Teams Up with Furry Friends to Teach That Dogs Are Business-Savvy

According to Mayo Clinic, dogs are good for your health in the forms of regular physical activity, social connection, managing anxiety, and combatting loneliness. How about your business?

Dan Geltrude, founder of Geltrude & Company, a leading accounting and financial consulting firm, reveals all-including more than 20 lessons and myriad tips for professional development and personal growth.

"This book will open your eyes and ears and ultimately fill your wallet-courtesy of man's best friend," said Geltrude, widely known as "America's Accountant®." His second book, Dogs Taught Me Everything I Know About Business, debuts today in paperback, hardcover, and eBook on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Hudson Booksellers, Lehmanns, Booktopia, Indigo Books & Media, and indie bookstores worldwide.

"Dogs Taught Me Everything I Know About Business provides a unique approach of how to be successful in your business and career by paying attention to our relationships with our four-legged friends. Dogs are constantly communicating with us, but we are not always listening."

Underscoring the Geltrude Principles that have been a staple of Geltrude's firm, established 30 years ago, to aid client profitability, the book addresses branding, communications, learning and development, team cohesion, empathy and emotional intelligence, collaboration, resilience, and burnout, among other topics.

Geltrude adds: "Inspired by my own dogs, I set out to blaze my own path by writing a business book that would be fun, stimulating, and about dogs. Not just because they are known as man's best friend but also because we love our loyal companions, and they can teach us more about business than we might realize. This book is for anyone that wants to learn about business without feeling that they are reading just another 'business as usual' self-help book."

A portion of the profits from this book will go towards supporting Robert E. Williams Animal Rescue Inc. whose mission is to rescue abandoned, homeless and other adoptable dogs and cats from high-kill shelters.

For speaking engagements and media, contact Jenny Smyth at jsmyth@geltrude.com.

