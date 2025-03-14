Middle East Media Research Institute: MEMRI Welcomes Gen. Paul E. Funk II To Its Board of Advisors

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) is proud to welcome Gen. Paul E. Funk II to its Board of Advisors. After serving in the United States Army for 42 years, Gen. Funk retired in 2022, with his most recent position as Commander of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC). As TRADOC commander, Gen. Funk was responsible for 32 Army schools organized under eight Centers of Excellence that recruit, train, and educate more than 500,000 soldiers and service members annually.

The Chairman of MEMRI's Board of Directors, Oliver "Buck" Revell, stated: "We are proud to have General Funk join the MEMRI Board of Advisors, given his outstanding background and dedication to American security. We are grateful that he is joining MEMRI's group of distinguished leaders."

Gen. Funk previously served as Commander of III Corps and Fort Hood, and Operations Inherent Resolve (OIR), where he deployed and led a 72-nation coalition in the fight against ISIS in Iraq and Syria. Gen. Funk's additional combat and operational experience includes five other deployments in support of Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation Enduring Freedom.

MEMRI Vice President Ambassador Alberto M. Fernandez commented: "We are delighted to welcome General Funk, a distinguished, innovative figure in both the recent past and the future of innovation in warfighting."

Gen. Funk holds a Bachelor of Arts in Speech Communications from Montana State University and a Master of Science in Administration from Central Michigan University. He is a graduate of the Armor Officer Basic and Advanced Courses and the Command and General Staff College, and completed his Senior Service College as a fellow attending the Institute of Advanced Technology at the University of Texas at Austin. He was awarded the Defense Distinguished Service Medal - the nation's fourth-highest honor - for outstanding leadership in combat.

In addition, Gen. Funk currently serves on the board of Red Cat, a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations.

Brig.-Gen. (Ret) and Partner of Governance Risk Global and senior MEMRI board member Tom Cosentino added: "General Paul Funk is an outstanding addition to the MEMRI Advisory Board. He is not only an accomplished combat leader who led the destruction of ISIS forces in Syria and Iraq, but he is also an outstanding strategist who has helped shape American security strategy for decades. We are truly fortunate to have this great American leader join our team!"

The MEMRI Board of Advisors and Board of Directors include distinguished figures from government, media, law, and academia from around the world. Among them are former prime ministers, attorneys-generals, justice ministers, legal and counterterrorism experts, senior military officers and diplomats, and recipients of the most prestigious awards, including the Nobel Peace Prize, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and the United States Congressional Gold Medal. Members of the MEMRI Board of Advisors are bipartisan and have honorably served Presidents Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden.



ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.

