Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2025) - LDIC Inc. (the "Manager"), the manager of Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (TSX: MDS.UN) (the "Fund"), a closed-end investment fund, today announces the quarterly distribution of CDN$0.06657 per Class A unit and US$0.05738 per Class U unit. The distribution will be paid on or before April 11, 2025, to unitholders of record on March 31, 2025.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

SOURCE: Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund