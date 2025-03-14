This week, Women in Solar Europe (WiSEu) gives voice to Miriam Rodríguez, President of Spain's Electra Energy S. Coop. She says one of the most striking inequalities she encountered throughout her career was the difference in salaries between men and women in similar roles, the gender pay gap. "At one point, I discovered that a male colleague at my same business level was earning a higher salary. Fortunately, he realized the unfairness, and the salaries were adjusted," she states. The solar sector has proven to be more open to women than many other traditional industries. As an industrial engineer ...

