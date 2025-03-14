GoDaddy: Significance of Cross-Team Collaboration: Meet Gabi Almanza Holliday

GoDaddy

Can you share your journey into program management and what inspired you to pursue this career?

I found my way into program management pretty naturally. It all started during the Main Street Hub acquisition when I joined GoDaddy as part of the HR Operations team. At the time, there was a big focus on transforming how the team operated. Coming from the acquisition, I had a unique perspective and saw opportunities to streamline processes and systems to make things more efficient and reduce workloads. When I shared my recommendations, leadership asked me to take the lead in implementing those changes, which kickstarted my journey into project management. From there, my role grew as I took on more complex projects, eventually transitioning into program management. I absolutely love what I do! I never imagined this as a career path when I started out in HR, but I'm so glad I made the shift. It's been an incredibly rewarding journey, and I learn new things every single day.

How do you keep yourself motivated and inspired in your work?

I'm motivated by efficiency! If the only reason something is done a certain way is "that's how it's always been done," I take that as a cue to reevaluate. As we grow and evolve, our processes should evolve with us to support that growth. I love that I get to work on systems and processes that free up my team's time so they can focus on the big-ticket stuff - innovating, creating, and making a real impact.

What advice would you give to someone considering a career in program management or looking to advance in the field?

Program management is an exciting and rewarding career path that allows you to take the lead on complex projects, collaborate with cross-functional teams, and make a real impact in your organization.

If you're considering a career in this field, it's important to stay organized, believe in your abilities, and approach obstacles with a solution-oriented mindset.

Being successful in program management isn't just about keeping track of the details - it's also about staying ahead of potential roadblocks and coming up with proactive strategies to overcome them. By staying prepared, being adaptable to change, and focusing on outcomes, you can be a successful program manager.

What aspects of company culture do you appreciate the most?

I love the relationships that can be built here, and the emphasis on cross-team collaboration. I've had the pleasure of working with many different teams throughout my tenure at GoDaddy, and every experience has taught me something new.

What's your motto or personal mantra?

Feedback is a gift. Don't take feedback personally or let constructive criticism upset you - take it at face value, and use the feedback as a way to grow.

