ChallengerX Plc - Holding(s) in Company
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 14
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:
ChallengerX plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
Name
Virya Solutions Group Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:
11 March 2025
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
13 March 2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
7.37%
0.0%
7.37%
106,700,000
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
N/A
N/A
N/A
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rights ix
% of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
Ordinary
GB00BMD0WG01
106,700,000
N/A
7.37%
N/A
SUBTOTAL 8. A
106,700,000
7.37%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
Settlement xii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
x
Name xv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Farzad Peyman
3.68%
0%
3.68%
Sanaz Houshanpour
3.68%
0%
3.68%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information xvi
50,000,000 shares are held by Farzad Peyman in trust for Virya Solutions Group Limited.
Sanaz Houshanpour is the spouse of Farzad Peyman.
Place of completion
London, UK
Date of completion
13 March 2025
PDMR notification
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Farzad Peyman
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
a)
Name
ChallengerX Plc
b)
LEI
984500A15FX570FFD891
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares
ISIN: GB00BMD0WG01
b)
Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.0025
76,333
d)
Aggregated information
e)
Date of the transaction
14/03/2025
f)
Place of the transaction
AQSE Growth Market