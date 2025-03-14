Anzeige
Freitag, 14.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Finanznachrichten News

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14. Mar 2025 / 15:46 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report type: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure: 20.03.2025

  • Language: German
    Address: https://www.demire.ag/publikationen/ (https://www.demire.ag/publikationen/)
  • Language: English
    Address: https://www.demire.ag/en/publications/ (https://www.demire.ag/en/publications/)

LanguageEnglish
CompanyDEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11
63225 Langen
Germany
Internethttps://www.demire.ag

