Labor Smart, Inc. Announces Corporate Rebranding and Strategic Shift, New Name and Ticker Symbol Application Coming Soon

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTC Pink:LTNC) today unveiled a transformative corporate rebranding and strategic shift that will redefine its identity and drive its next phase of growth. As part of this transformation, the Company will announce a new name and ticker symbol in the coming weeks, aligning more closely with its evolving focus on the snack and beverage industry. Labor Smart will be submitting the application to the respective regulatory agencies seeking approval to change the name and ticker symbol in the coming weeks.

Brad Wyatt, CEO of Labor Smart, Inc., stated, "This is a defining moment for us. Our new name and identity represent a bold step forward in our journey. This transformation is about reshaping who we are, how we operate, and how we deliver value to our shareholders and customers."

The rebranding reflects Labor Smart's commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and long-term growth in the snack and beverage sectors. This shift positions the Company to better meet the demands of the market, expand its product offerings, and strengthen its presence in these key industries.

About Labor Smart, Inc.

Labor Smart Inc. (OTC PINK: LTNC) is a forward-thinking brand development and product innovation company specializing in the consumer packaged goods industry. The Company is committed to delivering high-quality products that resonate with consumers while driving growth through strategic partnerships and market expansion. Focused on the snack and beverage sectors, Labor Smart aims to meet the evolving demands of today's consumers with innovative, convenient, and high-quality offerings.

Forward-Looking and Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements, which include the Company's new name, ticker symbol, and transformation, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to various risks. Labor Smart, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

