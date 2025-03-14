Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2025) - CLAREN ENERGY CORP. (TSXV: CEN.H) (OTC: CNENF) (the "Company"), at the request of the Market Surveillance group of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, advises that the Company is not aware of any material undisclosed information that may be contributing to the level of trading activity of its shares on the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Claren

Claren is a company continued under the laws of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). Claren is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and has been actively evaluating and seeking alternative business.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Claren cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Claren's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties described in its continuous disclosure filings filed by Claren on www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Claren undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

