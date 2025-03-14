AleaSoft Energy Forecasting says average electricity prices fell across Europe last week, but France, Germany and Italy all broke their records for solar production on a single day in March. Weekly average electricity prices fell across major European markets during the first week of March, according to AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. The consultancy recorded price decreases in the Belgian, British, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Nordic, Portuguese, and Spanish markets from the previous week. The decline pushed weekly averages below €95 ($103. 53)/MWh in all analyzed markets except Britain and Italy, ...

