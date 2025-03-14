Inogen Alliance: Building a Better Future: A Q&A on Environmental and Social Justice

Inogen Alliance:

Environmental and social justice are becoming central to discussions on sustainable development. As infrastructure projects and corporate initiatives expand worldwide, the need for responsible engagement with local communities and ecosystems has never been greater. Experts from different regions bring unique perspectives on how to balance economic growth with environmental stewardship and social equity. This Q&A from our podcast episode, Perspectives on Social & Environmental Justice, explores how businesses, governments, and communities can work together to drive meaningful change, ensuring long-term benefits for all stakeholders.

Our Social and Environmental Justice experts include Erica Olesson, Sustainability Leader, Tonkin + Taylor in New Zealand, Scott Recker, Environmental Remediation Practice Leader at Antea Group USA, and Valentina Vieri, Sustainability Specialist for HPC Italy.

Listen to the full podcast episode here.

Q: What does environmental and social justice mean in different regions?

Valentina Vieri (Italy): Environmental and social justice is about looking beyond the implementation of a project and considering the broader impact. It's about ensuring that land use, resources, and ecosystems are managed responsibly while also taking care of vulnerable communities. Every project must account for environmental effects, biodiversity, and social aspects such as the rights of local communities.

Scott Recker (USA): In the U.S., environmental justice has been embedded in legislation, ensuring equal treatment of all communities, regardless of race, income, or location. It's about acknowledging historical pollution and its impact on marginalized communities and taking steps to address those disparities. Globally, the definition shifts, but the core idea remains the same: engaging local communities and ensuring that infrastructure projects benefit rather than harm them.

Erica Olesson (New Zealand): In Australia and New Zealand, we often use the term "social license to operate." It's about how organizations maintain trust and legitimacy with communities. For indigenous communities, social and environmental justice can't be separated because of deep cultural connections these communities have with the environment. In New Zealand, the Maori people have a whakatauki (proverb) 'Ka ora te wai, ka ora te whenua, ka ora nga tangata' - 'If the water is healthy, the land is healthy, the people are healthy'. This means environmental change impacts their well-being. Projects must be developed in harmony with these cultural and environmental values.

Q: How do infrastructure projects balance economic growth with environmental and social responsibility?

Valentina: Context analysis is key. Every location is different, so understanding the specific needs and vulnerabilities of a community before beginning a project is crucial. A road, for example, isn't just about transportation-it affects biodiversity, local economies, and social structures. Identifying these impacts helps mitigate negative outcomes and enhance positive contributions.

Scott: It's not just about completing a project; it's about how it's done. That means integrating local knowledge, ensuring clear communication with affected communities, and designing solutions that provide long-term benefits. Many communities in the U.S. were built around manufacturing plants, leading to localized pollution. Redeveloping these areas for sustainable energy or housing can transform these sites into economic assets while addressing past injustices.

Q: How do businesses and governments navigate different definitions of environmental justice?

Scott: Relying on local expertise is crucial. Our teams work with community leaders to ensure that definitions and expectations align with cultural and regional realities. Different places have different challenges, and organizations need to be adaptable. Clear, transparent communication helps build trust and ensure alignment with local values.

Q: What trends are shaping corporate approaches to sustainability and social justice?

Erica: Community expectations are driving change. Companies are under increasing pressure to align with sustainability goals because consumers and employees demand it. Organizations that prioritize environmental and social justice are more likely to attract top talent and maintain public trust. Additionally, regulatory frameworks-such as EU sustainability disclosures-are pushing businesses to be more transparent about their impacts.

Scott: Social media has played a huge role in raising awareness. Companies can no longer operate in isolation; they need to actively engage with communities. New technology allows us to measure air, water, and land quality in real time, making it easier to demonstrate positive impact and hold businesses accountable.

Q: How do companies measure and communicate their impact?

Scott: We use tools to map project benefits against the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By quantifying reductions in emissions, improvements in water quality, or employment opportunities created, companies can show tangible results. This data is essential for corporate leadership, community engagement, and regulatory compliance.

Erica: A theory of change model helps bridge the gap between outputs (e.g., jobs created) and long-term impacts (e.g., community resilience). Understanding how immediate actions lead to broader societal benefits makes it easier to communicate the true value of sustainability initiatives.

Q: What advice would you give to companies navigating environmental and social justice challenges?

Erica: Meet people where they are. Different stakeholders have different priorities-some care about reputation, others about regulatory compliance, and some about long-term sustainability. Tailoring the conversation to their perspective makes it easier to drive meaningful change.

Scott: Listen more than you speak. Communities have valuable insights, and collaboration is key. The business community has moved away from an adversarial approach to a more cooperative model, recognizing that long-term success depends on genuine engagement and shared benefits.

Valentina: Keep communication simple. Sustainability is complex, and technical jargon can alienate stakeholders. Breaking it down into relatable, tangible terms helps people understand its importance and benefits.

Q: How would you explain this work to a young person or family member?

Scott: It used to be about fixing problems. Now, it's about improving our world. Every day, we take steps to make our planet healthier and our communities stronger.

Erica: It's about stepping back, seeing the bigger picture, and making choices that create a positive future.

Valentina: Sustainability means integrating different perspectives to find solutions that benefit people, the planet, and businesses alike.

Conclusion & Key Takeaways

Environmental and social justice are no longer just about correcting past harms; they are about shaping a sustainable, equitable future. The discussion highlights several key takeaways:

Community engagement is critical - Understanding the cultural, social, and environmental contexts of a region ensures that projects deliver lasting benefits. Businesses must integrate sustainability into operations - Companies that proactively address environmental and social justice concerns build stronger reputations and long-term resilience. Regulation and stakeholder expectations are driving change - Organizations must stay ahead of evolving policies and consumer demands to remain competitive. Technology enables better measurement and accountability - From real-time environmental monitoring to SDG mapping, businesses can now demonstrate their impact more effectively. Clear and positive communication is key - Using simple, meaningful language ensures that sustainability goals resonate with all stakeholders.

By embracing these principles, businesses and governments can create solutions that not only drive economic growth but also foster environmental stewardship and social equity. The path forward requires collaboration, transparency, and a commitment to building a better world for future generations.

