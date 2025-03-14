Antea Group: Key Takeaways From the London EHSxTech Meeting

Keeping a Seat at the Leadership Table, Influencing Without Authority, and Advancing EHS in the Age of AI

As organizations navigate an increasingly complex business environment, Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) professionals play a critical role in risk management and operational resilience. The February 2025 EMEA London EHSxTech meeting, highlighted essential strategies for positioning EHS as a key contributor to business productivity and resilience. Discussions centered around influencing leadership, demonstrating business value, and leveraging AI for safety advancements. Below are more details on the key themes and takeaways from the presentations and discussions.

1. EHS: A Strategic Partner in Crisis Management

By Eithne Clinton, Google EMEA EHS Lead

In today's volatile landscape, with challenges ranging from geopolitical instability and civil unrest to the increasing impact of severe weather events, crisis management and preparedness are more important than ever. Eithne emphasized the critical role of EHS in this context. Google's Crisis Management Framework, encompassing preparation, response, and recovery, was detailed, highlighting EHS's vital contributions at each stage. This includes proactive risk assessment and planning before a crisis, effective communication during, and thorough recovery, including conducting thorough post-crisis reviews, afterward. Preparedness for events like CBRNE incidents, through programs such as Shelter-in-Place, was also discussed.

Key takeaways underscore that EHS is a vital partner in supporting business crisis management. Proactive planning is paramount, and continuous improvement through collaboration and training is crucial. Ultimately, EHS serves as a trusted advisor in navigating crises, solidifying our position at the leadership table in the post-COVID era.

2. Influencing Without Authority

Facilitated Discussion

EHS professionals often need to drive internal change without having direct authority. The key to influencing leadership and stakeholders lies in strategic engagement, financial justification, and personalizing risks.

Effective Strategies for Influence

Engage Key Stakeholders Early: Secure buy-in from decision-makers by aligning EHS goals with business objectives.

Establish Realistic Budget Expectations: Understanding financial constraints upfront strengthens credibility.

Highlight Legal and Reputational Risks: Work with legal teams to clarify the regulatory and liability repercussions of non-compliance.

Use Stories to Make It Personal: Help executives understand how EHS initiatives directly impact employees' well-being and productivity.

Leverage Employee Insights: Frontline workers' experiences provide powerful evidence for why safety measures are essential.

Takeaway: By linking EHS initiatives to business risk, employee well-being, and legal compliance, professionals can drive change even without direct authority.

3. EHS in the Age of AI

Presented by Karl Huntzicker, Salesforce

As AI continues to shape industries, EHS leaders have an opportunity to integrate new technologies for better risk management, compliance, and employee well-being.

"As EHS professionals we need to steer how AI will be used in the field, the future is what we make it" - Karl Huntzicker, Salesforce.

AI's Role in EHS Management

AI Augmenting EHS Teams: AI tools can automate tasks, improve data analysis, and enhance stakeholder engagement.

Addressing EHS Pain Points: AI solutions tackle inefficiencies, such as excessive communication and time wasted on document retrieval.

Other Key AI Applications in EHS: Conversational chatbots, generative AI for content creation, and predictive analytics for risk management enhance efficiency and decision-making.

AI as an Empowerment Tool: Rather than replacing humans, AI enhances efficiency, reduces budgets, improves bandwidth, and strengthens organizational resilience. AI is an Enabler, Not a Replacement.

At the end of the day, it's important to remember "it's not AI replacing humans, it's humans using AI." By automating routine tasks, AI allows EHS professionals to focus on high-level decision-making and strategy.

Takeaway: We are in the early days of AI, and the future is bright. We expect AI to be a game-changer in EHS by reducing administrative burden, improving crisis response, and providing actionable insights into workplace safety risks.

4. Proactively Addressing Occupational Health (OH) for a Healthier Workforce

There is often a lack of understanding around Occupational Health (OH) in the tech industry. Think of approaching it through two perspectives: risk management and long-term strategy. Risk mitigation is taking care of the employees today, and the strategy component is how we improve things for tomorrow and provide that healthy working space. Proactive health management in the workplace is not just about compliance-it's about creating an environment where employees can thrive.

Best Practices in Occupational Health

Localized Rollouts : Implement OH programs tailored to specific regions and operational needs.

Stakeholder Engagement: Gather insights from employees, leadership, and regulators to align programs with actual workplace risks.

Strategic Data Collection: Understand regulatory requirements and leverage data to uncover root causes of health issues, such as burnout.

Future-Ready OH Programs: Shift from reactive health screenings to a more holistic approach, considering chronic disease prevention and mental health.

Workforce Well-Being as a Competitive Advantage

ROI of On-Site Clinics: A case study from India showed that providing occupational healthcare on-site reduced absenteeism, improved morale, and enhanced productivity.

Regulatory Compliance vs. Business Needs: Regulations often focus on traditional industries like manufacturing, but modern workplaces need a more strategic approach to health management.

Takeaway: A healthy workforce is a productive workforce. Organizations that invest in employee well-being position themselves as employers of choice while mitigating long-term business risks.

Final Thoughts: The Future of EHS

Across all discussions, a few central themes emerged:

EHS is a Strategic Business Function: Beyond compliance, EHS plays a pivotal role in crisis management, risk mitigation, and workforce well-being. Influence Matters: Even without direct authority, EHS professionals can shape decisions by aligning safety initiatives with business priorities. Technology is Transforming EHS: AI and data analytics are reshaping safety management, allowing for more proactive and efficient risk prevention. Employee Well-Being is a Business Imperative: Companies that prioritize occupational health and safety gain a competitive edge in talent attraction, retention, and operational efficiency.

Moving Forward: EHS leaders must continue to advocate for proactive safety strategies, embrace innovation, and reinforce their role as essential partners in business success. By doing so, they ensure safer workplaces, stronger organizations, and a more resilient future.

