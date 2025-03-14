Melbourne, Victoria, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2025) - Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") announces its CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS for the six months ended 31 December 2024 (in United States Dollars).
You can click the link below to read this announcement in full.
https://www.besra.com/13-3-2025-bez-half-year-audit-reviewed-financial-statements/
About Besra - www.besra.com
Besra is a gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing the Bau Goldfield in East Malaysia.
|Australasia
|North America
|Michael Higginson
Chief Corporate Officer
Email: michael.higginson@besra.com
|James Hamilton
Investor Relations Services
Mobile: +1 416 471 4494
Email:jim@besra.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/244586
SOURCE: Besra Gold Inc.
© 2025 Newsfile Corp.