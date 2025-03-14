Melbourne, Victoria, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2025) - Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") announces its CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS for the six months ended 31 December 2024 (in United States Dollars).

https://www.besra.com/13-3-2025-bez-half-year-audit-reviewed-financial-statements/

About Besra - www.besra.com

Besra is a gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing the Bau Goldfield in East Malaysia.

Australasia North America Michael Higginson

Chief Corporate Officer

Email: michael.higginson@besra.com James Hamilton

Investor Relations Services

Mobile: +1 416 471 4494

Email:jim@besra.com

