14.03.2025
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2025

Finanznachrichten News

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 14

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

(the "Company")

14 March 2025

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2025

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2025 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.biotechgt.com.

- END-

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3709 8734


