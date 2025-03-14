The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2025
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 14
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC
(the "Company")
14 March 2025
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2025
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2025 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.biotechgt.com.
- END-
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3709 8734
© 2025 PR Newswire