Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
JETZT ODER NIE…dieser Kurs ist ein absoluter EINSTIEGS-TRAUM!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3KVXP | ISIN: DK0030494505 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
05.11.24
17:00 Uhr
99,42 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROPEAN ENERGY A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROPEAN ENERGY A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.03.2025 16:24 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

European Energy A/S: Completion of the Sale of Solar Park Lidsø ApS

Finanznachrichten News

Company Announcement 3/2025 (14.03.2025)

Today, EE PV Holding ApS, a company wholly-owned by European Energy A/S, has completed the sale of the shares in Solar Park Lidsø ApS to Alight Hedgehog Holding ApS, a buyer entity wholly-owned by Alight AB. Solar Park Lidsø ApS owns a 215 MW solar PV project located in Lolland, Denmark.

The sale will contribute positively to European Energy A/S' financial position.

For further information please contact investor relations: investor.relations@europeanenergy.com.

This announcement has been made in accordance with the market abuse regulation (regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse).

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.