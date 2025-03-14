European Energy A/S: Completion of the Sale of Solar Park Lidsø ApS

Company Announcement 3/2025 (14.03.2025)

Today, EE PV Holding ApS, a company wholly-owned by European Energy A/S, has completed the sale of the shares in Solar Park Lidsø ApS to Alight Hedgehog Holding ApS, a buyer entity wholly-owned by Alight AB. Solar Park Lidsø ApS owns a 215 MW solar PV project located in Lolland, Denmark.

The sale will contribute positively to European Energy A/S' financial position.

