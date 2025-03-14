Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 14

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

(the "Company")

14 March 2025

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2025

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2025has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.worldwidewh.com .

- ENDS-

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913