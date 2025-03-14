Pairing solar plants with battery energy storage systems (BESS) will be the main strategic focus for the country's upcoming renewable energy auction. Each project must have a minimum storage duration of four hours to ensure sufficient grid support and energy reliability. From ESS News In July 2024, the Department of Energy (DOE) of the Philippines said its next renewable energy auction would focus strongly on integrating renewable energy and energy storage systems (IRESS). Initially, the auction was to be held in the final quarter of 2024, but the DOE is only getting around to outlining the details ...

