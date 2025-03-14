Forward Global responds to surge in UK shareholder activism with launch of UK Corporate Contests Practice

LONDON, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International risk management firm Forward Global launched its UK Corporate Contests Practice on Tuesday in response to what is described as "all-time high of shareholder activism" in London and Paris.

Speaking ahead of the launch on Tuesday night, Brendan Foo, Partner and Global Head of Corporate Contests at Forward Global, said "As activism gains currency as an asset class, savvy investors are looking toward the UK and Europe to generate alpha. Indeed, in 2025 alone, we have seen an unprecedented demand for our services not just in our traditional strongholds of the US and Canada, but also in the UK and Europe. This reflects the surge in activist (and active) engagements, with which our team is uniquely well-placed to assist."

Forward Global's Corporate Contests Practice was established to meet demand from law firms, investors, and advisers to provide a comprehensive suite of services to support companies in high-stakes shareholder engagements. In keeping with the firm's established activism practice in the US, the new London offering will deliver investigative and intelligence work such as vetting board nominees, relationship mapping, scrutinizing the track records of both incumbents and challengers, and conducting deep-dive reputation analyses. In Europe, Forward Global's Patrice Lambert-de Diesbach offers clients battle-tested expertise in investor relations and financial communications.

Shareholder activism in the UK has expanded significantly, with campaigns becoming more frequent and sophisticated. In 2023, the number of new public activist campaigns in Europe surged by 68%, with the UK remaining a primary target. US-based activist investors have also increased their focus on UK firms, launching 40% of all UK activist campaigns in 2024. With contested boardroom battles and regulatory shifts on the rise, the expansion of Forward Global's Corporate Contests practice into the UK is well-timed, equipping issuers with the intelligence and strategies needed to navigate this evolving landscape.

The firm launched the new practice at an exclusive gathering at the International Institute of Strategic Studies in London, bringing together leading voices from the shareholder activism space to discuss the evolving landscape of transatlantic shareholder activism.

The panel discussion, featuring Brendan Foo, Patrick J. McHugh of Okapi Partners, and Sebastian Fain of Freshfields, explored critical considerations for US investors entering the UK market and vice versa, differences in engagement styles across jurisdictions, and strategies for issuers to proactively engage with both activist and active investors. Panelists also examined the impact of anti-DEI and ESG sentiment on investor relations in the UK, as well as how issuers can adapt to evolving regulatory and institutional expectations.

John Watts, Managing Partner of Forward Global UK, added, "Forward Global's new UK Corporate Contests Practice is designed to provide companies with the strategic intelligence and investigative depth needed to navigate an increasingly complex activist landscape. Our team is committed to equipping clients with the tools to engage proactively with investors, safeguard their strategic interests, and strengthen shareholder relations across Europe."

Notes for Editors

Forward Global is an international group, with its historic headquarters in France, boasting five main offices in Paris, Brussels, London, Miami, and Washington. As a leading player in risk management with over 450 employees and 30 partners, Forward Global offers an integrated approach across the three major risks: digital, economic, and informational.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641946/Forward_Global_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/forward-global-responds-to-surge-in-uk-shareholder-activism-with-launch-of-uk-corporate-contests-practice-302402058.html