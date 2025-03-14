D-Wave Quantum's stock has demonstrated remarkable momentum in recent trading sessions, surging by 38.8% to reach $9.59 on Friday, continuing a streak that saw approximately 50% growth over the previous three days. This impressive rally marks a dramatic recovery from the 52-week low of $0.75 recorded in August 2024, representing more than a tenfold increase. The Canadian quantum computing company recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with earnings per share of -$0.11, showing improvement from -$0.12 in the same period last year. The company's market position has been strengthened by significant business developments, including the sale of a quantum computer to the Jülich Research Center, underscoring its growing presence in the quantum technology sector.

Institutional Interest Drives Further Momentum

The stock's upward trajectory has been fueled by increasing institutional investment and analyst optimism. Notably, Jones Financial Companies expanded its stake by 341.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024, now holding 23,688 shares. Other investors, including UNICOM Systems, have established new positions, with UNICOM investing approximately $20.25 million. Analysts have responded positively to these developments, with Roth MKM raising its price target from $7 to $10 while maintaining a buy recommendation, citing increased revenues, growing sales activities, and an expanding order backlog. The average price target from five Wall Street analysts currently stands at $8.63, with estimates ranging between $7 and $11, and all analysts recommending the stock as a buy.

