Aiko Solar has won a 1 GW back-contact (BC) module bid in China Datang Group's 22. 5 GW tender, while CNNC Photovoltaic announced a 19. 7% efficiency rating for a perovskite module and plans to launch a perovskite production line later this year. Aiko Solar said it has secured the first-place bid for the "n-type BC solar modules" category in China Datang Group's 2025-26 module procurement framework, covering 1 GW of capacity. Datang's total procurement volume stands at 22. 5 GW, including 19. 5 GW of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules, 2 GW of heterojunction (HJT) modules, and ...

