Great Bay Insurance Group announces executive changes

WEST ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Great Bay Insurance Group (the "Group"), a leading provider of coastal homeowners' insurance in New Jersey, today announced the following leadership changes. Timothy J. Byrne, Jr., has been named as President of the Group and Ronald R. Lovatt has been named President of Great Bay Insurance Company, a wholly owned affiliate of the Group.

Mr. Byrne Jr. has nearly 15 years of industry experience and previously served as the Group's Chief Operating Officer overseeing the Groups operations and underwriting strategies.

Mr. Timothy J. Byrne, Sr., Chief Executive Officer of the Group, added, "I'm excited to announce the promotion of Tim Jr. to the role of President of The Great Bay Insurance Group and Ron to the role of President of Great Bay Insurance Company. Tim Jr. and Ron have been an integral part of the Group since its founding in 2019."

As President, Tim Jr. will provide oversight for all corporate support functions and will continue to report to Tim Sr.

Mr. Byrne Jr. holds a BS in Economic and Mathematics from the University of Vermont, an MBA in Risk Management and Insurance from St. John's University and holds a CPCU designation.

Mr. Lovatt has 40 years of broad insurance industry experience in leadership capacities with international, national, regional and start-up insurance companies. Ron is a founding member of The Great Bay Insurance Group, working with Tim Sr. & Tim Jr. to launch Great Bay in late 2019. Ron currently serves as Chief Underwriting Officer & Chief Claims Officer for The Great Bay Insurance Group, has an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics, Finance, Accounting & Marketing from Miami University.

