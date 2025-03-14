Anzeige
Freitag, 14.03.2025
WKN: A3CSCG | ISIN: US00510M1045
Tradegate
14.03.25
16:54 Uhr
0,430 Euro
+0,011
+2,63 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
14.03.2025 18:14 Uhr
157 Leser
New to The Street & Sight & Sound's Visionaries Series Premieres Tomorrow on Bloomberg at 6:30 PM EST, Featuring Acurx Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ:ACXP

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 14, 2025 / The highly anticipated Visionaries Series from New to The Street and Sight & Sound premieres tomorrow on Bloomberg at 6:30 PM EST as sponsored programming, featuring Acurx Pharmaceuticals. This compelling episode follows the incredible journey of co-founders David P. Luci, Robert J. DeLuccia, and Robert G. Shawah - from their college days to building and exiting successful pharmaceutical companies, and ultimately coming together to launch Acurx Pharmaceuticals.

The series explores the vision, perseverance, and expertise that led them to develop groundbreaking antibiotics, addressing urgent global health challenges with innovative treatments.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a premier televised business program that has been showcasing innovative companies and industry leaders for over 15 years. Airing as sponsored programming on Fox Business, Bloomberg, and major networks, the show provides national TV exposure, earned media coverage, and strategic outdoor advertising. With over 2.4 million YouTube subscribers, New to The Street delivers compelling content that reaches investors, consumers, and business leaders worldwide.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of small-molecule antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections. The company's Gram-positive selective spectrum (GPSS®) technology targets DNA polymerase IIIC (pol IIIC), an essential bacterial enzyme, effectively stopping bacterial replication and leading to cell death.

Acurx's lead product candidate, ibezapolstat, is Phase 3 ready for the treatment of Clostridioides difficile (C. difficile) infection, with international clinical trials set to begin this year. The company is also advancing a novel oral antibiotic for Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) and developing a parallel program for inhaled anthrax treatment.

Meet the Founding Team: From College to Biotech Success

David P. Luci - Co-Founder, President & CEO

David P. Luci began his career in finance and corporate law, before moving into biotech leadership. He co-founded Acurx Pharmaceuticals after serving as President & CEO of Dipexium Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:DPRX), where he successfully led its $69 million merger with PLx Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq:PLXP). With a background in healthcare finance at Ernst & Young LLP and corporate law at Paul Hastings LLP, Mr. Luci has been a driving force in biotech innovation and M&A transactions.

Robert J. DeLuccia - Co-Founder, Executive Chairman

Robert J. DeLuccia's executive leadership and marketing expertise have been instrumental in the growth of multiple pharmaceutical companies. Before co-founding Acurx, he was Executive Chairman of Dipexium Pharmaceuticals, leading it through a successful exit. He previously served as CEO of Immunomedics, Inc., President of Sterling Winthrop, and held senior leadership roles at Pfizer. His strategic vision and business development acumen have helped shape Acurx's long-term success.

Robert G. Shawah, CPA - Co-Founder & Chief Financial Officer

Robert G. Shawah is the financial backbone of Acurx Pharmaceuticals. With over 30 years of experience in finance, accounting, and corporate governance, he previously served as Chief Accounting Officer at Dipexium Pharmaceuticals, helping steer the company through its acquisition. His extensive background in financial management and operations includes leadership roles at Arthur Andersen PC and WR Grace & Co.

A Story of Innovation, Grit, and Success

The Visionaries Series offers a rare glimpse into the founding story of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, from college friendships and early career moves to their breakthroughs in biotech and successful pharma exits. The episode highlights how their combined expertise in finance, corporate strategy, and drug development led to the creation of a company poised to revolutionize antibiotic treatments.

Tune in tomorrow at 6:30 PM EST on Bloomberg to watch this exclusive feature on Acurx Pharmaceuticals, airing as sponsored programming!

Contact: Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
