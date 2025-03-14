Anzeige
WKN: A3ENLU | ISIN: FR001400IUV6 | Ticker-Symbol: V05
Frankfurt
14.03.25
08:59 Uhr
1,870 Euro
-0,002
-0,11 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OSMOSUN SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OSMOSUN SA 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
14.03.2025 18:23 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OSMOSUN: Release of 2024 annual revenue postponed

Finanznachrichten News

Chartres, 14 March 2025, 6:00 pm

Due to additional audit work related to revenue recognition, OSMOSUN announces that the publication of its 2024 annual revenue, initially scheduled for March 19, 2025, after market close, is postponed to March 31, 2025, after market close

Next financial publication : FY 2024 revenues, 31 March 2025 after market close

ABOUT OSMOSUN®

Founded in 2014, OSMOSUN®'s ambition is to become a leading player in the low-carbon water market in order to make drinking water accessible to all.

OSMOSUN® has developed a unique, patented, cost-effective, clean and sustainable solution for solar-powered battery-free seawater and brackish water desalination. This innovation makes OSMOSUN® units among the most energy-efficient and cost-effective solutions in the world. The water production capacities of its units range from 1 m3 to 50,000 m3 per day.

At 31 December 2023, 69 desalination units have been sold in 27 countries.

More information: OSMOSUN® | Create water where life is

CONTACTS

SPECIALIZED PRESSFINANCIAL PRESSINVESTOR RELATIONS
Nadège ChapelinDeborah SchwartzHélène de Watteville
n.chapelin@nc-2.comdschwartz@actus.frosmosun@actus.fr
+33 6 52 50 33 58+33 1 53 67 36 35+33 1 53 67 36 33
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: x25slZ2ZZ5rIlp2fYZibl2iZmG9mmmPIa2GXm2Rvk5/KnWpoxWhqmsmaZnJhmWtr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-90465-osmosun_decalage-publication-eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
