LG Electronics USA: LG Unveils Accessible Smart Solutions for U.S. Market

As Featured Exhibitor at CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, LG Demonstrates Innovations That Enable 'Better Life for All'

Accessibility innovations designed to enable a "Better Life for All" were unveiled for the U.S. market by global innovator LG Electronics here this week. As a featured exhibitor at the 40th annual CSUN (California State University, Northridge) Assistive Technology conference, LG showcased smart home innovations, AI technologies and accessory devices designed to help consumers with disabilities and senior citizens use products more conveniently.

According to LG Electronics ESG Strategy Head Justin Hong, LG's role at CSUN 2025 exemplifies the company's ongoing efforts to enhance accessibility for home appliance users and to realize its Better Life for All ESG vision.

"Accessibility is at the heart of our innovation, driving us to push boundaries and exceed expectations," he said, adding: "It is particularly meaningful to showcase various products launching in North America as we continue our efforts to contribute to a Better Life for All with some of the easiest-to-use and most convenient products on the planet."

A highlight of the exhibition was a newly-developed commercial kiosk featuring height-adjustable capabilities and tactile keypads. This kiosk allows wheelchair users to easily adjust the screen height to their eye level. A new tactile keypad accessory designed to enhance accessibility for visually impaired consumers also was introduced at the conference.

For the U.S. consumer market, LG demonstrated various solutions that enhance user experiences through attachable accessories and software updates for home appliances and consumer electronics. Highlights included:

The "LG Comfort Kit," attachable and detachable accessories which helps users easily use appliances regardless of gender, age or disability;

"ThinQ ON," the new smart home platform that supports easy appliance control via voice commands; and

Features on LG OLED TVs such as "Voice Menu Reading" and "Simultaneous Listening with Hearing Aids and Speakers," which garnered significant interest from attendees.

The LG Comfort Kit, introduced in North America for the first time this year, was developed in response to user concerns. LG created several accessories to make appliances easier to operate, including easy handles for people with limited strength to open the laundry detergent drawer and washer and dryer doors, and an easy-to-use dial for washing machines. The company continues to expand the Comfort Kit lineup by listening to feedback from a variety of consumers, including those with mobility impairments, visual impairments, as well as children and seniors.

Complementing its technology demonstrations in the booth, LG hosted a half-day workshop addressing topics such as AI smart homes, universal design including comfort kits and accessible kiosks. Discussions included new assistive technologies and ways to alleviate customer pain points to create more convenient environments. Workshop participants included accessibility stakeholders from the Shepherd Center, the University of Maryland, UC Berkeley, the American Council of the Blind, and the National Center for Accessible Media, who all shared their expertise and insights on improving accessibility in products.

Organized by the Center on Disabilities at California State University, Northridge (CSUN), this event is recognized as the largest event focused on assistive technology. Major global tech companies, including Google, Amazon and Microsoft, participate annually to introduce their new accessibility technologies and gain insights. LG is the first global home appliance company to exhibit at the CSUN conference.

