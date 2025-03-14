According to section 2.3.3 (a) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer is required to engage a Certified Adviser continuously during the time of admission.

According to section 8.2.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the Exchange may decide to delist an issuer's financial instruments if the issuer does not meet all listing requirements and the deficiencies in meeting the requirements are deemed significant.

On February 7, 2025, Bio Vitos Pharma AB disclosed that its Certified Adviser had terminated the contract for the assignment, with one month notice. As of March 8, 2025, Bio Vitos Pharma AB no longer has a Certified Adviser, in breach of the admission requirement in item 2.3.3 (a) of the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the shares of Bio Vitos Pharma AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Short name: BIOVIT ISIN code: SE0023286919 Order book ID: 135098

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be April 11, 2025.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.