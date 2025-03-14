Anzeige
WKN: 888745 | ISIN: US8666741041 | Ticker-Symbol: SCZ
Tradegate
14.03.25
16:38 Uhr
117,00 Euro
+1,00
+0,86 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.03.2025
Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2025 Distribution

Southfield, MI, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") and recreational vehicle ("RV") communities and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.94 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2025. The distribution is payable on April 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2025.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2024, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 645 developed properties comprising approximately 176,390 developed sites and approximately 48,760 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

For Further Information at the Company:

Fernando Castro-Caratini
Chief Financial Officer
(248) 208-2500
www.suninc.com


