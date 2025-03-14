Green Edge Computing Corp: Green Edge Computing Corp and Digital Smart Group Partner on Innovative Edge Computing Appliances in Europe

Compact, rugged and secure enabling technology for Edge AI Inferencing, Digital Twin, and other Edge Computing applications now available in European markets.

VANCOUVER, BC and BARCELONA, SPAIN / ACCESS Newswire / March 14, 2025 / Green Edge Computing Corp (GECCO) and Digital Smart Group, a leading European supplier of hardware and software solutions for the intelligent edge, announce a strategic partnership where Digital Smart Group will deliver the EdgePodTM Edge Computing Appliance, a compact, rugged and secure multi-server platform, to their client base throughout Europe.

Digital Smart Group has a strong record of delivering award-winning solutions to major electrical, water and gas infrastructure players. Adding the GECCO EdgePod to their portfolio is a strategic step to offer enhanced computational capabilities in support of hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence, advanced automation, virtual substation and more. As the utility and industrial sectors progressively transition to cloud-based solutions, this partnership ensures Digital Smart Group remains at the forefront of innovation.

The GECCO EdgePod is built on proven technology to deliver a low-power, ruggedized and secure multi-server computing platform designed to operate in adverse environmental conditions that are common at the edge, i.e. outside of conventional data centers facilities. Offering a much smaller physical and environmental footprint compared to conventional IT systems, the EdgePod supports intense computing for AI/ML, AR/VR, digital twin, enterprise productivity & operational applications, hardware agnostic control algorithms, and many other advanced systems.

"With the rapid adoption of Virtual Protection Relays (VPRs) and Virtual RTUs, the need for secure, high-performance edge computing has never been greater, said Martin Grinberg, CEO of Digital Smart Group. The GECCO EdgePod provides a scalable and resilient platform that supports these next-generation digital substations, ensuring reliable and efficient operation. GECCO is a key technology partner for us, and we anticipate strong and growing demand for their solutions as utilities and industries accelerate their digital transformation."

Edge computing has been a hot topic in the news in recent months. "We are excited to launch the GECCO EdgePod into the European market when the demand has never been greater for advanced computing outside of conventional data centres," according to Rudi Carolsfeld, CoFounder and Chief Revenue Officer of GECCO. "There is an urgent need to enable AI inferencing and other advanced data processing in smart grids, smart factories, smart cities - the need for multi-server computing is everywhere, and GECCO is excited to partner with Digital Smart Group for this opportunity."

About Green Edge Computing Corp.

Motivated to reduce the impact of cloud computing, GECCO offers a lower footprint alternative to the size, weight, power and cooling demands of conventional IT systems. The GECCO EdgePods and EdgeCards reduce power and cooling needs by over 75% and eliminate up to 90% of e-waste. GECCO offers lower total cost of ownership, improved business resilience, and a path to better edge computing while addressing the need to protect our global environment. Visit www.g3cco.com

About Digital Smart Group

Digital Smart Group (DSG) brings technology solutions, products and services to companies, helping the digital transformation and modernization of our customers in the energy, critical infrastructure, and industrial sectors. Our added value lies not only in our extensive experience in critical infrastructure solutions but also in the customization, localization, logistics, and consulting services. Digital Smart Group is the bridge between customers' technology challenges and our partners' solutions. Visit www.digitalsmartgroup.com

