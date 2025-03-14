Anzeige
Freitag, 14.03.2025
WKN: A3C4QB | ISIN: FI4000480454
Frankfurt
14.03.25
15:29 Uhr
2,350 Euro
-0,030
-1,26 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
14.03.2025 18:54 Uhr
Bioretec Ltd: Notification in accordance with chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Market Act on a change in holdings (W&M GmbH)

Finanznachrichten News

Bioretec Ltd Company announcement 14 March 2025 at 7:30 p.m. EET

TAMPERE, Finland, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioretec Ltd has on 14 March 2025 received a notification in accordance with the Securities Market Act, according to which the holdings of shares and votes of W&M GmbH in Bioretec Ltd have on 14 March 2025 crossed the threshold of 5%.

Total position of W&M GmbH according to the notification:


% of shares
and voting
rights

% of shares and
voting rights
through financial
instruments

Total of both
in %

Total number of
shares and voting
rights of the issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold
was crossed or reached

5.78 %

0 %

5.78 %

24,566,474

Position of previous notification (if applicable)





Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:


Number of shares
and voting rights

% of shares
and voting rights

Class/type of shares
ISIN code

Direct (SMA 9:5)

Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct (SMA 9:5)

Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI4000480454

1,419,616

0

5.78 %

0 %

SUBTOTAL

1,419,616

5.78 %

After 14 March 2025, W&M GmbH holds 5.78% of the shares and votes.

Further enquiries

Johanna Salko, CFO, +358 40 754 8172

Certified adviser

Nordic Certified Adviser AB, +46 70 551 67 29

Bioretec in brief

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device company that continues to pioneer the application of biodegradable orthopedic implants. The company has built unique competencies in the?biological interface?of active implants?to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.?

Bioretec is?developing?the new RemeOs?product line?based on a magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong absorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The combination has the potential to make titanium implants redundant and help clinics reach their Value-Based Healthcare targets while focusing on?value for patients through efficient healthcare. The first RemeOs product market authorization has been received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE mark approval was received in January 2025. Bioretec is positioning itself to enter the addressable USD 9 billion global orthopedic trauma and spine market and to become a game changer in surgical bone fracture treatment.

Better healing - Better life. www.bioretec.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioretec/r/bioretec-ltd--notification-in-accordance-with-chapter-9--section-10-of-the-securities-market-act-on-,c4119367

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bioretec-ltd-notification-in-accordance-with-chapter-9-section-10-of-the-securities-market-act-on-a-change-in-holdings-wm-gmbh-302402119.html

