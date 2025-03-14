Bioretec Ltd: Notification in accordance with chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Market Act on a change in holdings (W&M GmbH)

Bioretec Ltd Company announcement 14 March 2025 at 7:30 p.m. EET

TAMPERE, Finland, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioretec Ltd has on 14 March 2025 received a notification in accordance with the Securities Market Act, according to which the holdings of shares and votes of W&M GmbH in Bioretec Ltd have on 14 March 2025 crossed the threshold of 5%.

Total position of W&M GmbH according to the notification:



% of shares

and voting

rights % of shares and

voting rights

through financial

instruments Total of both

in % Total number of

shares and voting

rights of the issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold

was crossed or reached 5.78 % 0 % 5.78 % 24,566,474 Position of previous notification (if applicable)









Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:



Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares

and voting rights Class/type of shares

ISIN code Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000480454 1,419,616 0 5.78 % 0 % SUBTOTAL 1,419,616 5.78 %

After 14 March 2025, W&M GmbH holds 5.78% of the shares and votes.

Further enquiries

Johanna Salko, CFO, +358 40 754 8172

Certified adviser

Nordic Certified Adviser AB, +46 70 551 67 29

Bioretec in brief

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device company that continues to pioneer the application of biodegradable orthopedic implants. The company has built unique competencies in the?biological interface?of active implants?to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.?

Bioretec is?developing?the new RemeOs?product line?based on a magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong absorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The combination has the potential to make titanium implants redundant and help clinics reach their Value-Based Healthcare targets while focusing on?value for patients through efficient healthcare. The first RemeOs product market authorization has been received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE mark approval was received in January 2025. Bioretec is positioning itself to enter the addressable USD 9 billion global orthopedic trauma and spine market and to become a game changer in surgical bone fracture treatment.

Better healing - Better life. www.bioretec.com

