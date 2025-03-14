PNC Financial Services Group: Discover Your Inner Shark With Daymond John

From FUBU to Shark Tank and countless ventures in between, Daymond John's phenomenal entrepreneurial journey has spanned more than 25 years. Through his many successes as well as failures, he has learned a few things about getting the best out of business and life.

Speaker: Daymond John

Star of ABC's Shark Tank

An entrepreneur in every sense of the word, Daymond John has come a long way from taking out a $100,000 mortgage on his mother's house and moving his business operation into its basement. John is CEO and Founder of FUBU, a much-celebrated global lifestyle brand, and a pioneer in the fashion industry with billions in product sales world-wide. Former President Barack Obama appointed Daymond John a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship (PAGE) to harness his energy, ideas, and experience to help develop the next generation of entrepreneurs both at home and abroad.

John is an award-winning entrepreneur and has received 100s of awards including the Brand Week Marketer of the Year, Advertising Age Marketing 1000 Award for Outstanding Ad Campaign, Ernst & Young's New York Entrepreneur of the Year Award, and was named #2 on LinkedIn's Top 20 Voices, a list of the top influencers. Most recently, Real Leaders Magazine named Daymond John one of the Top 20 Keynote Speakers in the World in 2024 as one of the leading voices driving change.

His marketing firm The Shark Group offers advice on how to effectively communicate to consumers through innovative means and connects brands with the world's top celebrities for everything from endorsements to product extensions.

John is also an author of 6 best-selling books including his New York Times best-sellers, The Power of Broke (2016) and Rise and Grind (2018). He released his fifth book, Powershift in 2020 that walks through his tried-and-true process of how to transform any situation, close any deal and achieve any outcome. John's most recent book, Little Daymond Learns to Earn (2023) is his first for kids, reached the New York Times and Amazon best-seller list the first week of its release.

Finally, John is celebrating his 16th season on ABC TV's critically acclaimed business reality show Shark Tank, which has has now gone on to win five Emmy® Awards in the US. Millions of weekly viewers world-wide tune into the show, as John demonstrates his marketing prowess and entrepreneurial insights.

Tuesday, March 18, 2025

1-2 PM ET | 12 CT | 11 MT | 10 PT

During this event, hear first-hand, how a man, with no formal business training whatsoever, went from driving cabs and waiting tables to achieving global product sales exceeding $6 billion, and starring on ABC's hit reality business show, Shark Tank.

Daymond will share what he believes are the keys to success including how to learn to establish the right mindset and following a few fundamental principles Daymond calls his "S.H.A.R.K Points" .

This industry leader, best-selling author, and ground breaking entrepreneurial expert will share his unique goal setting and achieving strategies, which will empower audience members to make positive changes in every aspect of their lives.

Join PNC for this special event featuring "The People's Shark" Daymond John, where he will reveal how you too can live the American Dream.

