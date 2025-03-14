KI to Anchor Design Innovation in Chicago's Fulton Market?

Showroom opening targeted for 2026 Design Days

KI today announced its strategic relocation to Chicago's vibrant Fulton Market District, securing the entire eighth floor of the prestigious 1045 on Fulton building. This move, away from the historic Merchandise Mart , positions KI at the heart of Chicago's premier design hub.

KI, including its KI Wall and Pallas Textiles brands, will launch a state-of-the-art showroom in the WELL-certified 1045 on Fulton, developed by Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation and Fulton Street Companies . The grand opening is targeted for Design Days in June 2026.

"Moving to Fulton Market allows us to immerse ourselves in the dynamic community redefining design," said Tony Besasie, chief sales and marketing officer at KI. "This move aligns with our latest innovations, and we look forward to connecting with the creative community."

The new space will showcase the latest offerings from the three brands, fostering collaboration among architects, designers, and influencers. It will also house the company's Chicago-based teams. The building design emphasizes sustainability and a forward-thinking vision, both important to KI.

Located at 1045 West Fulton Street, the 12-story building, designed by Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture , offers convenient access to public transportation as well as underground and bicycle parking.

KI will celebrate its final NeoCon at the Merchandise Mart in 2025, marking the end of a 50-year chapter.

"We cherish our Merchandise Mart memories but are thrilled to begin this new chapter in Fulton Market," Besasie stated. "We eagerly anticipate welcoming the design community in 2026."

About KI

KI manufactures innovative furniture for education, healthcare, government, and corporate markets. The employee-owned company is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with sales and manufacturing facilities worldwide. KI tailors products and service solutions to the specific needs of each customer through its unique design and manufacturing philosophy. For more information, visit ki.com .

About Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation

Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser* with decades long experience in real estate investment, finance, development, construction management and asset management. Since 1959, Intercontinental and its affiliates have managed, developed, or owned collectively over $18.25 billion in real estate property. As of December 31, 2024, Intercontinental manages a real estate portfolio of approximately $12.65 billion for its clients. Intercontinental investment strategies actively seek opportunities to invest in both Core and Core-Plus properties, as well as in Value-Add operating properties and development projects. For more information on Intercontinental please visit www.Intercontinental.net . *Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.



Media Contact

Lucia Orlandi

lucia@keybridge.biz

(202) 970 -9745

KI Furniture

1330 Bellevue Street, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (800) 424-2432

Email: info@ki.com

Website: www.ki.com

SOURCE: KI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire