L A M Y: LAMY Discusses The Smart Education Market Entering a Golden Era of Growth

LAMY (OTC PINK:LMMY), a pioneering technology company dedicated to transforming children's financial education through innovative eLearning platforms and gamified learning experiences, today offered its insight into the Smart Education Market. The application of artificial intelligence in education is expanding rapidly, driving the continuous growth of the smart education market. According to reports, the global AI education market is projected to soar potentially up to $88.2 billion by 2032. Smart education encompasses various aspects, including intelligent tutoring systems, adaptive learning platforms, and smart classrooms, providing educational institutions and schools with more efficient and personalized teaching solutions.

The integration of emerging technologies such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and artificial intelligence (AI) will further enhance the learning experience. By creating immersive learning environments, students can engage in historical reenactments, virtual science experiments, and other interactive activities, making learning more engaging and participatory. Meanwhile, big data analytics can provide in-depth insights into student learning behaviors, offering precise support for personalized education.

Rapid Growth in the Children's Financial Education Market

With economic development and rising household incomes, parents are increasingly prioritizing their children's financial literacy, aiming to help them understand money management and financial planning from an early age. This growing demand has fueled the rapid expansion of the children's financial education market, which has now surpassed $100 billion globally, with an annual growth rate of 5% to 10%

Initially focused on basic savings services, the industry has evolved to offer a diverse range of products and services, including children's financial literacy courses, financial education games, and educational insurance. These initiatives are designed to teach essential financial knowledge and skills in an interactive and engaging manner, fostering healthy financial habits. For instance, some financial institutions have introduced customized savings accounts for children, accompanied by personalized financial education tools and activities.

The children's financial education industry is expected to strengthen collaborations with schools, financial institutions, and technology companies. Schools can integrate financial education into their curriculum, partnering with professional financial institutions to develop tailored educational materials. Meanwhile, tech companies can leverage their expertise to create innovative financial education products and platforms, such as online financial literacy courses and financial simulation games, offering children a more accessible and enjoyable learning experience.

Future Outlook: Expanding Market Potential in Smart and Financial Education

Both the global smart education and children's financial education industries present significant market opportunities. As technological advancements accelerate and societal emphasis on education grows, smart education is set to drive profound transformations in the global education landscape. Simultaneously, children's financial education will play a crucial role in shaping future financial professionals and enhancing financial literacy worldwide.

Investment Highlights

Investors should keep an eye on LAMY Inc. (ticker: LMMY), a global leader in children's financial education technology:

Strong Market Growth Potential: As stated above, the global edtech market is projected to reach $88.2 billion by 2032, and LAMY, with its innovative TwoPlus1® platform, is well-positioned to capture a significant share of this expanding sector.

Cutting-Edge Technology: LAMY stands out in the industry with AI-powered personalized learning solutions and real-time data analytics, enhancing user engagement and educational outcomes.

Diverse Revenue Streams: The company has established a multi-channel monetization model, generating revenue through subscription fees, virtual asset transactions, and advertising partnerships.

Global Expansion Strategy: Strategic collaborations with leading international edtech companies are driving LAMY's rapid growth and global market penetration.

About LAMY

LAMY is a startup developing a business tapping into the eLearning market and the gaming market by teaching financial knowledge and resource management to children. The product is delivered through an educational platform, particularly via a video game marketed as TwoPlus1®, which, for a competitive subscription fee, offers an immersive learning experience in finance and real estate. The game will incorporate several revenue-generating features, including the ability to trade virtual property, from which LAMY intends to generate monetary commissions.

