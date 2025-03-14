Apple is currently embroiled in a secretive legal dispute in London, reportedly challenging a British government order to create a "backdoor" in its encrypted cloud storage systems. The six-hour hearing before the Investigatory Powers Tribunal was held behind closed doors despite media organizations requesting public proceedings. In response to UK demands, Apple has already removed its Advanced Data Protection feature for new users in Britain, a move criticized by civil rights groups as "unacceptable and disproportionate." Even US President Trump weighed in, comparing the British requirements to practices "known from China." US authorities are investigating whether the UK's pressure on Apple violates a bilateral agreement.

Positive Market Signals Despite Challenges

Anzeige

Sollten Anleger sofort verkaufen? Oder lohnt sich doch der Einstieg bei Apple ?

Despite these regulatory pressures, Apple's stock showed resilience with a 1% gain in recent NASDAQ trading, reaching $211.71. The broader technology-focused Nasdaq Composite rose 1.3%, creating a positive environment for tech stocks. Adding to the optimistic outlook, Apple's key manufacturing partner Foxconn reported promising results with a 2.35% profit increase in the fourth quarter, driven by strong demand for AI servers. The companies recently announced plans to build a 23,200-square-meter facility in Houston for assembling servers to power Apple's new Intelligence functionality, highlighting Apple's increased focus on artificial intelligence that investors view as an important growth driver.

Ad

Fresh Apple information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Apple analysis...