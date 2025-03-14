Chicago White Sox Name Gas N Wash Official Car Wash Partner

Chicago-area Brand Excites Sox Fans with New 'Steal-A-Wash' In-Game Promotion

The Chicago White Sox announced a multiyear partnership with Gas N Wash, a locally-owned, fuel, convenience and car wash brand headquartered in Tinley Park, Illinois. As the Official Car Wash Partner of the Chicago White Sox, Gas N Wash is bringing hometown pride and clean cars to fans through in-park messaging, digital marketing integrations and an exciting new 'Steal-A-Wash' home gameday promotion.

White Sox fans will enjoy a free Gas N Wash car wash at participating locations when the team steals a base during a game at Rate Field. By engaging digitally with this 'Steal-A-Wash' promotion, fans will receive a unique code, redeemable for a complimentary car wash exclusively throughthe Gas N Wash mobile app. Fans are encouraged to download the mobile app to receive these alerts and additional updates throughout the season. (Offer valid at select locations. Terms and conditions apply.)

The partnership also features prominent branding across Rate Field, including in-park messaging, a presence on the Dan Ryan Board and home plate rotational signage.

"As a local, family-owned business that mirrors our passion and loyalty to White Sox fans, Gas N Wash is a perfect fit to join our roster of partners," said George McDoniel, White Sox senior director of corporate partnerships sales development. "With fans driving in for games from across Chicagoland, the 'Steal A Wash' promotion adds an extra layer of excitement to make stolen bases at Rate Field even more rewarding."

"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with the Chicago White Sox, a team that shares our commitment to excellence and community engagement," said Len McEnery, Gas N Wash owner. "We've always prided ourselves on providing top-notch service to our customers, and this collaboration allows us to extend that same passion to the incredible fans of the Chicago White Sox."

Gas N Wash offers a one-stop shop for fuel, convenience, and car wash services at 33 locations across the Chicagoland area. Known for its fast and efficient services, Gas N Wash provides top-tier fueling options, a wide selection of convenience store items, and premium car washes to keep vehicles looking their best.

To learn more about Gas N Wash and find a nearby location, visit GasNWash.net .

-30-

© 2025 Chicago White Sox

Contact:

Colin McGauley

Chicago White Sox

312-674-5300

SOURCE: Chicago White Sox

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire