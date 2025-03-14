Regions Bank: Using Special Tools To Build Financial Confidence

Regions Branch Manager Nancy Lancaster utilizes tailored products and resources to serve the autistic and neurodivergent community in Raleigh.

By Candace Higginbotham

When the Regions MagnusCards app was launched, Raleigh Branch Manager Nancy Lancaster put her own personal focus group to work to provide feedback.

"I have an adult son with autism," Lancaster said. "When MagnusCards came out, I shared the app with him, and he was excited. His reaction let me know that this tool could be very impactful for the neurodivergent population."

MagnusCards is an app that provides visual how-tos called Card Decks to help autistic and neurodivergent people perform home and community activities. The technology is produced by Magnusmode, a company that creates practical tools to improve everyday experiences for the neurodivergent population.

The app uses a well-known concept called social stories - a learning tool that provides written or verbal stories that help autistic people understand what to expect in certain social situations and how to respond, cope and learn.

Last year, Regions collaborated with Magnusmode to offer the Regions MagnusCards app, which provides visual, audio and step-by-step instructions for bank transactions. Users can consult the app for assistance with activities such as using a debit card, opening a checking account, depositing a check, withdrawing cash at a Regions ATM and using online banking.

The app and cards allow people to practice before visiting the bank, making them more comfortable and confident before they even interact with a Regions banker.

MagnusCards is the most recent addition to Regions' efforts to accommodate people with autism, which include sensory packs in bank branches and quiet areas in Regions facilities that guests can use during sensory episodes.

"The launch of MagnusCards was an important step in executing our priority to better serve customers with neurodiverse abilities," said Schiela Peña, disability services and outreach manager for Regions. "We've received positive feedback from customers and want to continue to raise awareness with our associates and community members about this useful tool that makes banking easier for many of our customers."

Lancaster is doing her part to spread the word in Raleigh. "I know the importance of social stories to help prepare for big steps in life," she said. "So, I introduce the app to all the teachers that come into the branch and to the parents of anyone in the neurodiverse community. One teacher I shared the app with was so excited to pass it along to her team and students."

"Everyone that's familiar with social stories loves the idea of MagnusCards. The more tools and information out there that allow this community to bank independently is good for everyone."

Understanding the needs of all customers is an important part of serving our clients and communities, according to Jimmie Lawrence, Regions Consumer Banking leader for North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina.

"Nancy's passion for helping individuals with special needs, particularly those who are neurodivergent, is not only commendable but also essential in fostering a more inclusive banking experience," Lawrence said. "Financial literacy and independence are universal necessities, and by recommending tools like the MagnusCard app, we empower customers with the resources they need to confidently manage their finances."

Lancaster's support for the autistic and neurodivergent community doesn't stop when she leaves the bank each day. It's also a personal passion. She and her son are actively involved with Triangle Disability & Autism Services. According to Lancaster, her son takes part in the Triangle Self Advocacy Network (TSAN) program there, which is a group of self-advocates with intellectual and developmental disabilities. He also participates in First Friday, a social time for fun, games and hanging out with friends.

Recently, Lancaster organized a financial wellness session at Triangle Disability & Autism Services, where the local Regions team delivered the Money Basics for Life course, part of the Regions Next Step® financial education curriculum.

The Money Basics for Life course is tailored for people with disabilities and includes two learning modules, Managing Your Money and Credit and Identity Theft. These financial wellness lessons enhance independent living skills and help participants learn to make good financial decisions.

Lawrence took part in the session, his first time delivering financial education to an audience of people with disabilities.

"What stood out most was the eagerness of the participants to learn and take steps toward financial independence," he said. "They did not see their disability as a limitation but rather embraced financial literacy as a means of empowerment. Witnessing their joy and determination underscored why we do what we do, and that's serving the community in a way that truly makes a difference."

Peña is thrilled about the Raleigh team's enthusiasm and dedication - and all the great work going on throughout the Regions footprint to support the disability community.

"At Regions we want to ensure everyone has access to the tools and knowledge they need to succeed financially, regardless of their circumstances," Peña said.

Lancaster agreed, saying, "This kind of inclusivity and increased access to banking is directly aligned with our mission at Regions to make life better," she said. "We're able to live our values and deliver a personalized path to financial confidence and well-being from someone who cares."

In this short video, Lancaster talks about the importance of inclusive banking.For information about downloading and using the Regions MagnusCards app, go to regions.com. Learn more about Regions Next Step® Financial Wellness resources.

