Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) today issued the PSH annual report and financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, which are now available on PSH's website, https://www.pershingsquareholdings.com/company-reports/financial-statements/.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

Category: (PSH:FinancialReporting)

The document will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism website: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250314333529/en/

Contacts:

Media

Camarco

Ed Gascoigne-Pees Julia Tilley +44 (0)20 3781 8339, mediainquiries@pershingsquareholdings.com