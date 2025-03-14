How the Washing Machine Project and Whirlpool Foundation Help Women Gain Independence

By Afdhel Aziz, Contributor. Co-Founder, Conspiracy of Love, and Good is the New Cool.

Originally published on Forbes

For millions around the world, washing clothes is a physically demanding and time-consuming task. Navjot Sawhney, founder of The Washing Machine Project, is dedicated to changing that. His incredible organization designs, manufactures, and distributes manual washing machines for people living in remote, low-income, and displaced communities worldwide.

"The ability to wash clothes, using an electric machine or a launderette, is something many of us take for granted," Sawhney explained. "Yet for 60% of the global population, handwashing is a physically draining task that costs individuals, predominantly women and girls, up to 20 hours of their week. It affects people's time, health, and ability to pursue an education, work, or even rest."

Navjot Sawhney, founder of The Washing Machine ProjectThe Washing Machine Project

