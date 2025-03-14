Anzeige
Freitag, 14.03.2025
ACCESS Newswire
14.03.2025 20:50 Uhr
102 Leser
How the Washing Machine Project and Whirlpool Foundation Help Women Gain Independence

Finanznachrichten News

By Afdhel Aziz, Contributor. Co-Founder, Conspiracy of Love, and Good is the New Cool.

Originally published on Forbes

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 14, 2025 / For millions around the world, washing clothes is a physically demanding and time-consuming task. Navjot Sawhney, founder of The Washing Machine Project, is dedicated to changing that. His incredible organization designs, manufactures, and distributes manual washing machines for people living in remote, low-income, and displaced communities worldwide.

"The ability to wash clothes, using an electric machine or a launderette, is something many of us take for granted," Sawhney explained. "Yet for 60% of the global population, handwashing is a physically draining task that costs individuals, predominantly women and girls, up to 20 hours of their week. It affects people's time, health, and ability to pursue an education, work, or even rest."

Click here to continue reading on Forbes.

Navjot Sawhney, founder of The Washing Machine ProjectThe Washing Machine Project

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whirlpool
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
