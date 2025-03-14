Nobility Homes, Inc. Announces Sales and Earnings for Its First Quarter 2025

Today Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCQX:NOBH) announced sales and earnings for its first quarter ended February 1, 2025. Sales for the first quarter of 2025 were $12.2 million compared to $14.8 million recorded in the first quarter of 2024. Income from operations for the first quarter of 2025 was $2.3 million versus $2.7 million in the same period a year ago. Net income after taxes was $2.0 million as compared to $2.3 million for the same period last year. Earnings per share for the first quarter of 2025 were $0.61 per share ($0.60 diluted) compared to $0.72 per share ($0.71 diluted) last year.

Nobility's financial position during the first quarter of 2025 remains strong with cash and cash equivalents, certificates of deposit and short-term investments of $29.6 million and no outstanding debt. Working capital is $44.8 million and our ratio of current assets to current liabilities is 6.1:1. Stockholders' equity is $58.6 million and the book value per share of common stock increased to $17.93.

The Board of Directors on March 14, 2025 declared a one-time cash dividend of $1.25 per common share for the fiscal year 2024. The cash dividend is payable on April 14, 2025, to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2025. Nobility Homes has distributed one-time cash dividends for the last seven fiscal years.

Terry Trexler, President, stated, "Net sales decreased in first quarter of 2025 as compared to the prior year because of the decrease in the number of retail homes sold and manufactured. We believe the higher interest rates on mortgages are negatively impacting sales as compared to the prior year. There also remain delays in the receipt of certain key production materials from suppliers, back orders, price increases and labor shortages which continue to cause delays in the completion of the homes at our manufacturing facility and the set-up process of retail homes in the field. Our inability to timely deliver and set up homes to customers has negatively impacted sales and earnings. We expect these challenges will continue into fiscal year 2025. The Company also continues to experience inflation in several building products resulting in increases in our material and labor costs which may increase the wholesale and retail selling prices of our homes. We believe that potential customers have delayed or deferred purchasing decisions when considering the interest rate environment.

The current demand for affordable manufactured housing in Florida and the U.S. has slowed due to the interest rate environment and increased costs associated with mortgages. According to the Florida Manufactured Housing Association, shipments for the industry in Florida for the period from November 2024 through January 2025 declined by approximately 15% from the same period last year.

Maintaining our strong financial position is vital for future growth and success. Our many years of experience in the Florida market, combined with home buyers' increased need for more affordable housing, should serve the Company well in the coming years. Management remains convinced that our specific geographic market is one of the best long-term growth areas in the country."

On June 5, 2024, we celebrated our 57th anniversary in business specializing in the design and production of quality, affordable manufactured and modular homes. With multiple retail sales centers in Florida for over 34 years and an insurance agency subsidiary, we are the only vertically integrated manufactured home company headquartered in Florida.

MANAGEMENT WILL NOT HOLD A CONFERENCE CALL. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, PLEASE CALL TERRY OR TOM TREXLER @ 800-476-6624 EXT 121 OR TERRY@NOBILITYHOMES.COM OR TOM@NOBILITYHOMES.COM

Certain statements in this report are unaudited or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Nobility believes that the amounts and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential adverse impact on our business caused by competitive pricing pressures at both the wholesale and retail levels, inflation, tariffs, increasing material costs (including forest based products) or availability of materials due to supply chain interruptions (such as current inflation with forest products and supply issues with vinyl siding and PVC piping), changes in market demand, increase in interest rates, availability of financing for retail and wholesale purchasers, consumer confidence, adverse weather conditions that reduce sales at retail centers, the risk of manufacturing plant shutdowns due to storms or other factors, the impact of marketing and cost-management programs, the impact of higher interest rates on mortgage financing, reliance on the Florida economy, impact of labor shortage, impact of materials shortage, increasing labor cost, cyclical nature of the manufactured housing industry, impact of rising fuel costs, catastrophic events impacting insurance costs, availability of insurance coverage for various risks to Nobility, market demographics, management's ability to attract and retain executive officers and key personnel, increased global tensions, market disruptions resulting from terrorist attacks, or other events such as a pandemic, any armed conflict involving the United States and the impact of inflation.

NOBILITY HOMES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

February 1, November 2, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,291,084 $ 13,521,296 Certificates of deposit 12,648,261 13,021,839 Short-term investments 677,101 680,017 Accounts receivable - trade 1,922,015 2,935,517 Mortgage notes receivable 4,029 4,505 Inventories 20,274,265 21,039,344 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,689,525 1,727,034 Total current assets 53,506,280 52,929,552 Property, plant and equipment, net 8,355,317 8,280,695 Mortgage notes receivable, less current portion 141,728 141,728 Other investments 489,438 463,633 Property held for resale 26,590 26,590 Deferred income taxes 60,628 60,628 Cash surrender value of life insurance 4,590,813 4,539,813 Other assets 156,287 156,287 Total assets $ 67,327,081 $ 66,598,926 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 768,291 $ 753,317 Accrued compensation 623,834 800,013 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,503,417 1,826,042 Income taxes payable 616,093 692,303 Customer deposits 5,198,247 5,930,728 Total current liabilities 8,709,882 10,002,403 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.10 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 5,364,907 shares issued; 3,268,829 shares outstanding 536,491 536,491 Additional paid in capital 11,180,941 11,140,687 Retained earnings 76,658,205 74,677,783 Less treasury stock at cost, 2,095,832 shares (29,758,438 ) (29,758,438 ) Total stockholders' equity 58,617,199 56,596,523 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 67,327,081 $ 66,598,926

NOBILITY HOMES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended February 1, February 3, 2025 2024 Net sales $ 12,241,742 $ 14,767,998 Cost of sales (8,270,957 ) (10,033,652 ) Gross profit 3,970,785 4,734,346 Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,676,650 ) (2,032,330 ) Operating income 2,294,135 2,702,016 Other income (loss): Interest income 285,278 297,999 Undistributed earnings in joint venture - Majestic 21 25,807 22,174 Proceeds received under escrow arrangement 38,152 - (Decrease) increase in fair value of equity investment (2,916 ) 50,799 Miscellaneous 8,757 50,541 Total other income 355,078 421,513 Income before provision for income taxes 2,649,213 3,123,529 Income tax expense (668,791 ) (785,092 ) Net income $ 1,980,422 $ 2,338,437 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 3,268,829 3,268,829 Diluted 3,277,204 3,277,565 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.61 $ 0.72 Diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.71

