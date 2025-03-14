Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2025) - Lions Bay Capital Inc. (TSXV: LBI) ("Lions Bay" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Ryan Batros as a director of the Company.

Mr. Batros has over 17 years of experience in the financial services industry with senior roles in stockbroking, corporate advisory, equity capital markets and investor relations. He brings a vast amount of market knowledge to the board and is a well respected member of the investment community.

CEO John Byrne stated: "We are pleased to have Mr. Batros join our Board of Directors and look forward to working with him as we explore new projects."

About Lions Bay Capital Inc.

Lions Bay Capital Inc. is a TSX-V listed Investment Issuer that is focused on high return investment opportunities, principally in the mining, clean energy and clean technology sectors, where it provides public and private companies with strategic and financial support.

