Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results for 2024

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:TYCB), the holding company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income for the fourth quarter 2024 ("4Q24") of $3.5 million, or $1.29 per share compared to net income of $3.7 million, or $1.37 per share for the third quarter of 2024 ("3Q24), and net income of $2.7 million, or $0.99 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 ("4Q23"). Net income for 2024 was $13.1 million or $4.77 per share, compared to net income for 2023 of $13.5 million, or $4.89 per share.

2024 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Highlights

Organic Loan Growth - Loans increased in the fourth quarter of 2024 by $36.8 million, or 6.2% when compared to the third quarter of 2024 and increased $54.6 million, or 9.5% when compared to the end of 2023.

Year-to-date Deposit Growth - Deposits increased $75.2 million, or 10.1% in 2024 when compared to the end of last year. The significant deposit growth in 2024 was a combination of several deposit strategies utilized to grow non-interesting bearing and non-maturity deposits including technology investments and product enhancements.

Net Interest Margin Expansion - Net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 3.67% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, when compared to 3.58% at for the third quarter of 2024 and 3.59% for the fourth quarter of 2023. NIM expansion was driven by an improvement in yield on earning assets, primarily due to significant loan growth at higher yields.

Capital Accretion and Successful Stock Buyback Program - Total stockholders' equity improved by $8.9 million, or 8.5% in 2024 when compared to prior year end. The Company has had a long-standing stock buyback program which in 2024, was able to acquire and retire 28,158 shares. The Company's ending book value in 2024 was $42.01 per share and the ending market value was $48.00 per share.

CEO Succession - At the end of 2024, President and Chief Executive Officer, Raymond M. Thompson retired after 27 years of service to the Company. M. Dean Lewis, was appointed as his successor after being the Company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for the last 11 years. Mr. Lewis becomes the 8 th President and Chief Executive Officer of Taylor Bank as it celebrates its 135 th year history in 2025.

President and Chief Executive Officer M. Dean Lewis commented, "The success of the Company in 2024 is directly attributable to our team of dedicated and experienced banking professionals. We executed several key strategic initiatives and investments in the last year that resulted in very strong financial performance in 2024 and will position the Company to provide premium products and services to current and future customers. This includes a very successful core system conversion that was completed in the 4th quarter of 2024. We are excited to celebrate the 135th anniversary of the founding of Taylor Bank in 2025 and continue building upon the legacy and tradition that has yielded long term success. In 2025, we will be opening our 3rd branch location on the Eastern Shore of Viriginia, located in Cape Charles, which will be our 12th branch in total. We are excited for the opportunities that lie ahead as we continue our expansion into contiguous markets, while staying true to our core values of being dedicated members of our communities and building longstanding relationships with our customers."

Year to Date Results of Operations

Net income was $13.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 as compared to $13.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $427 thousand, or 3.2%. A summary of the year to date results of operations are included in the table and comments that follow.

For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Change Results of Operations Net interest income $ 30,496,236 $ 30,415,590 0.3 % Provision for credit losses 810,000 280,000 189.3 Noninterest income 3,941,602 2,817,629 39.9 Noninterest expense 16,886,370 15,631,227 8.0 Income before income taxes 16,741,468 17,321,992 (3.4 ) Income tax expense 3,683,000 3,836,000 (4.0 ) Net income $ 13,058,468 $ 13,485,992 (3.2 )% Yield on earning assets 4.83 % 4.26 % 57 bp Cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.89 1.12 77 Net interest margin 3.62 3.57 5 Return on average assets 1.47 1.52 (5 ) Return on average equity 12.09 13.91 (182 ) Efficiency ratio 48.51 % 46.13 % 238 bp

Net interest income increased $81 thousand, or 0.3% for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to the prior year, and was attributable to an increase in interest and fees on loans of $5.0 million, which was almost entirely offset by an increase on interest expense paid on deposits of $4.4 million and a decrease of $423 thousand in revenue from interest-bearing deposits at other banks. Organic loan growth of $54.6 million, or 9.4%, combined with higher yields on loans attributed to the significant increase in interest and fees on loans in 2024. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 77 bps in 2024, as compared to the prior year, due to higher deposit rates offered and migration of funds to interest-bearing accounts. Significant organic deposit growth of $75.2 million, or 10.1%, as compared to the prior year, also contributed to higher deposit expense. The Federal Reserve Bank decreased the federal funds rate 100 bps beginning in late September 2024, which decreased yields on certain debt securities and interest-bearing deposits at other banks.

The provision for credit losses of $810 thousand recorded for the year ended December 31, 2024, was the result of significant loan growth during the year, an increase in both past due and nonaccrual loans as compared to the prior year, and downgrades to certain credits. Despite the increase in past due and nonaccrual loans, asset quality remains strong, with loans past due 30 days or more and nonaccrual loans representing 0.63% and 0.17% of total loans at December 31, 2024. The economic indicators and related forecasts utilized in the CECL model have not changed significantly since adoption.

Noninterest income for year ended December 31, 2024, increased by $1.1 million, or 39.9%, as compared to the prior year, due to one-time items which consisted of the following: bank owned life insurance (BOLI) death proceeds of $784 thousand and a gain on disposition of Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") of $518 thousand. The OREO property sold was a previous branch that was closed in 2023. In addition, the Bank executed a swap loss trade in its debt securities portfolio in both 2024 and 2023, which resulted in a loss of $371 thousand and $652 thousand, respectively. Lower-yielding debt securities were sold at a loss with proceeds reinvested into new securities or fund loans at substantially higher yields to maximize future interest revenue. Excluding these one-time items, non-interest income decreased $348 thousand, or 12.4% when compared to 2023, and relates to increased fraud losses.

Noninterest expense increased by $1.3 million, or 8.0% in 2024, as compared to the prior year, and relates to increases in employee salaries, employee benefits expense, and data processing costs. Higher salaries expense primarily relates to compensation wage adjustments paid during 2024 to remain competitive in the current labor market. Employee health insurance is provided through a partially self-funded plan and year to date claims incurred by the plan were higher in 2024, which had the most significant impact on employee benefit costs. Additionally, employment taxes on a higher wage base resulting from the wage adjustments and fulfillment of open positions was a contributing factor in higher employee benefits expense.

Per share data and repurchases of stock by the Company for each period is included in the following table.

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 Change Per Share Data Basic and diluted net income per common share $ 4.77 $ 4.89 (2.5 )% Dividends paid per common share $ 1.40 $ 1.41 (0.7 )% Dividend payout ratio 29.38 % 28.80

% 58 bp Book value per common share at period end $ 42.01 $ 38.34 9.6 % Book value per common share excluding OCI 44.46 42.43 4.8 Market value at period end $ 48.00 $ 44.00 9.1 % Number of shares repurchased 28,158 5,146 447.2 Repurchase amount $ 1,242,826 $ 206,047 503.2 % Average repurchase price $ 44.14 $ 40.04 10.2 %

Quarterly Results of Operations

Quarterly net income was $3.5 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 ("4Q24"), as compared to $2.7 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 ("4Q23") and $3.7 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 ("3Q24"). A summary of the quarterly results of operations are included in the table and comments that follow.

Dec. 31,

2024 Dec. 31,

2023 Sept. 30,

2024 Prior

Year Prior

Quarter Results of Operations Net interest income $ 8,308,562 $ 7,573,392 $ 8,133,679 9.7 % 2.2 % Provision for credit losses 260,000 (60,000 ) - 533.3 - Noninterest income 1,315,471 354,582 935,684 271.0 40.6 Noninterest expense 4,817,219 4,549,549 4,227,500 5.9 13.9 Income before income taxes 4,546,814 3,438,425 4,841,863 32.2 (6.1 ) Income tax expense 1,026,000 700,000 1,093,500 46.6 (6.2 ) Net income $ 3,520,814 $ 2,738,425 $ 3,748,363 53.9 % (6.1 )% Yield on earning assets 4.84 % 4.43 % 4.78 % 41 bp 6 bp Cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.83 1.38 1.92 45 (9 ) Net interest margin 3.67 3.59 3.58 8 9 Return on average assets 1.48 1.25 1.59 23 (11 ) Return on average equity 12.31 10.84 13.43 147 (112 ) Efficiency ratio 50.05 % 53.92 % 46.61 % (387 )bp 344 bp

Net interest income increased $735 thousand, or 9.7% in 4Q24, as compared to 4Q23, which is attributable to organic loan growth and higher average balances in deposits with other banks, partially offset by an increase in deposit interest expense. The average balance of loans in 4Q24 increased $43.6 million and loan yields increased 39 bps, when compared to 4Q23. The increase in deposit interest expense was primarily due to an increase in the average balances on interest-bearing deposits of $60.7 million, coupled with an increase in the costs of deposits by 45 bps. Net interest income increased $175 thousand, or 2.2% in 4Q24, as compared to the prior quarter, due to higher average balances of loans of $12.0 million, higher yield on investment securities by 29 bps, and lower costs on interest-bearing deposits of 9 bps. The increases were partially offset by lower interest revenue from interest-bearing deposits in other banks which resulted from a decrease in average balances by $8.8 million and a decrease in yield by 80 bps, due to Federal Reserve rate cuts.

The higher provision expense for credit losses of $260 thousand, was the result of new loan growth and higher past due and nonaccrual loans for 4Q24. The negative provision for credit losses of $60 thousand recorded in 4Q23 was primarily the result of improvement in loan risk ratings within the loan portfolio. There was no provision for credit losses recorded in 3Q24, due to a decrease in total loans related to seasonal line of credit repayments. No significant changes in the economic indicators and related forecasts utilized in the CECL model occurred in 4Q24.

Noninterest income increased in 4Q24 by $961 thousand, or 271.0%, as compared to 4Q23, due to a $509 thousand decrease in realized losses on sale of debt securities and a gain on sale of OREO in the amount of $$508 thousand, which relates to the sale of a previous branch that was closed in 2023. These one-time transactions were partially offset by lower merchant payment processing fees, service charges on deposit accounts and BOLI income. Noninterest income increased in 4Q24 by $380 thousand, or 40.6%, as compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to the gain on sale of OREO, partially offset by a decrease in merchant payment processing fees, service charges on deposit accounts and BOLI income.

Noninterest expense increased by $268 thousand, or 5.9% in 4Q24, as compared to 4Q23, and primarily relates to increases in employee salaries, employee benefits expense, and core conversion expenses. Higher salaries expense relates to the fulfillment of open positions and compensation wage adjustments paid during 2024 to remain competitive in the current labor market. Employee health insurance is provided through a partially self-funded plan and claims incurred by the plan were higher in 4Q24, resulting in the increase in employee benefits costs by 5.8%, as compared to 4Q23. The Bank upgraded its core processing system with Jack Henry in November of 2024. This conversion resulted in one-time expenses including overtime, training and consulting. Noninterest expense increased in 4Q24 by $590 thousand, or 14.0%, as compared to the previous quarter, which primarily relates to higher salaries, employee benefits and core conversion expenses. Salaries expense increased $523 thousand, or 28.1%, due to year-end bonuses and contributions to the employee 401K plan based on profit sharing. Employee benefits expense increased $138 thousand, or 20.3%, due to higher claims incurred by the plan in the current quarter.

Quarterly per share data and repurchases of stock by the Company for each period is included in the following table. The stock repurchase plan previously adopted by the Board of Directors remains in place and as of December 31, 2024 has25,278 shares available for repurchase. The amount and timing of future stock repurchases will depend upon several factors including regulatory capital requirements, market value of the Company's stock, general market and economic conditions, liquidity, and other relevant considerations, as determined by the Company.

Dec. 31,

2024 Dec. 31,

2023 Sept. 30,

2024 Prior

Year Prior

Quarter Per Share Data Basic and diluted net income per common share $ 1.29 $ 0.99 $ 1.37 29.9 % (6.1 )% Dividends paid per common share 0.36 0.40 0.36 (10.0 ) - Dividend payout ratio 27.88 40.23 26.20 (30.7 ) 6.4 Book value per common share at period end 42.01 38.34 42.16 9.6 (0.4 ) Book value per common share excluding OCI 44.46 42.43 44.86 4.8 (0.9 ) Market value at period end $ 48.00 $ 44.00 $ 48.99 9.1 % (2.0 )% Number of shares repurchased 800 192 14,904 608 (14,104 ) Repurchase amount $ 36,089 $ 8,024 $ 658,757 349.8 % (94.5 )% Average repurchase price $ 45.52 $ 41.79 $ 44.20 8.9 % 3.0 %

Financial Condition

Core deposits, deposit insurance, liquidity and capital remain an area of focus for the Company and the banking industry as a whole. The Company relies mostly on core deposits, as defined by bank regulators, which are gathered from customers in local markets. The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized according to regulatory capital standards and exceed the threshold to be well capitalized (Community Bank Leverage Ratio) as of December 31, 2024.

The Company's financial condition at quarter end is summarized in the table and comments that follow.

Dec. 31,

2024 Dec. 31,

2023 Sept. 30,

2024 Prior

Year Prior

Quarter Financial Condition Assets $ 936,931,577 $ 852,975,713 $ 960,036,763 9.8 % (2.4 )% Cash and unencumbered debt securities 243,387,978 179,787,929 274,770,147 35.4 (11.4 ) Loans 630,104,443 575,483,217 593,282,065 9.5 6.2 Deposits 818,397,805 743,215,077 841,681,720 10.1 (2.8 ) Interest-bearing deposits 573,512,049 507,863,159 573,014,618 12.9 0.1 Stockholders' equity $ 114,509,982 $ 105,577,205 $ 114,938,427 8.5 % (0.4 )% Common stock outstanding 2,725,736 2,753,894 2,726,536 (28,158 ) (800.0 ) Stockholders' equity / assets 12.22 % 12.38 % 11.97 % (16 )bp 25 bp Average assets $ 946,210,995 $ 876,869,845 $ 943,588,541 7.9 % 0.3 % Average loans 604,996,135 565,320,886 596,968,941 7.0 1.3 Average deposits 827,996,566 767,230,899 823,712,553 7.9 0.5 Average stockholders' equity $ 113,466,125 $ 101,049,309 $ 111,652,193 12.3 % 1.6 % Average stockholders' equity / assets 12.11 % 11.52 % 11.83 % 59 bp 28 bp Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio) 13.19 % 13.14 % 12.86 % 5 bp 33 bp

The Company experienced significant growth in core deposits in 2024 due to a combination of strategies utilized to grow non-interesting bearing and non-maturity deposits including technology investments and product enhancements. The Company's deposits increased by $75.2 million, or 10.1% in the previous 12 months, which resulted in total assets increasing by $83.9 million, or 9.8% since December 31, 2023. The Bank operates with a high level of core deposits, defined by banking regulators as checking, money market, and savings accounts plus any time deposits less than $250,000. All deposit accounts with a balance in excess of the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 are disclosed on quarterly regulatory reports filed with bank regulators. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank had deposit accounts with balances in excess of $250,000 totaling $214.2 million, which represents 26.2% of total deposits, as compared to $187.4 million or 25.2% as of December 31, 2023 and $233.2 million or 27.7% of total deposits as of September 30, 2024. The Company did not experience any significant outflow of uninsured deposits during the year ended December 31, 2024. The Bank is a member of the IntraFi Network which enables large depositors access to multi-million dollar FDIC insurance for funds placed into the network and provides an equal amount of reciprocal deposits under FDIC insurance limits to the bank. In recent years the banking industry has experienced a surge in usage of the IntraFi Network by existing and new customers, due to the additional insurance protection and the higher rates paid on these deposits. Reciprocal deposits from the IntraFi Network were $116.4 million as of December 31, 2024, as compared to $102.4 million and $122.2 millionas of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

On-balance sheet liquidity, as measured by cash and unencumbered available for sale debt securities, remains strong as of December 31, 2024 and equaled 29.7% of total deposits. Selected liquidity metrics are summarized in the table below.

Dec. 31,

2024 Dec. 31,

2023 Sept. 30,

2024 Prior

Year Prior

Quarter Liquidity Cash and unencumbered debt securities / total deposits 29.74 % 24.19 % 32.65 % 555 bp (291 )bp Debt securities pledged / total debt securities 12.00 12.68 12.22 (68 ) (22 ) Loans / deposits 76.99 77.43 70.49 (44 ) 650 Average loans / average deposits 73.07 73.68 72.47 (61 ) 60 Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 29.92 31.69 31.92 (177 ) (200 ) Non-maturity deposits / total deposits 54.27 56.80 52.70 (252 ) 157 Time deposits / total deposits 15.80 % 11.51 % 15.38 % 429 bp 43 bp

Noncore funding sources are available to the Bank but are intended for contingency funding needs and not to pursue growth. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank has the ability to borrow up to $221.7 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") that would require pledging of loans and/or debt securities as collateral. Debt securities currently pledged are collateral for public deposits.

Loans and Asset Quality

Elevated interest rates, economic uncertainty and other factors have had minimal impact on current loan demand as compared to loan demand experienced in previous years. Loan growth of $54.6 million, or 9.5% in the previous 12 months was the result of strong demand for local real estate including construction loans. Growth in the loan portfolio over the last 12 months along with variable rate loans within the portfolio have expanded the yields on average loans from 5.08% in 4Q23 to 5.47% in 4Q24. Loan yields increased 9 bps in 4Q24 as compared to 3Q24.

Loan performance has remained strong over the past 12 months as local economic conditions have remained stable. Inflation and higher interest rates have not resulted in a deterioration of credit quality as of December 31, 2024. Past due loans have increased to 0.63% of total loans as of December 31, 2024, as compared to 0.45% as of December 31, 2023 and decreased from 0.64% as of September 30, 2024. Past due loans as of December 31, 2024 primarily consist of loans secured by residential real estate with balances less than $300 thousand and are well secured. The allowance for credit losses increased from 0.56% of total loans as of December 31, 2023 to 0.62% of total loans as of December 31, 2024, which related to increases in past due and nonaccrual loans, as well as downgrades of certain credits.

Selected asset quality metrics are summarized in the table below.

Dec. 31,

2024 Dec. 31,

2023 Sept. 30,

2024 Prior

Year Prior

Quarter Asset Quality Data Allowance for credit losses / total loans 0.62 % 0.56 % 0.63 % 6 bp (1 )bp Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans 0.01 0.01 (0.01 ) - 2 Loans past due 30 days or more / total loans 0.63 0.45 0.64 18 (1 ) Non-accrual loans / total loans 0.17 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 13 bp 12 bp

Financial Statements

Consolidated balance sheets at period end and consolidated statements of income for the periods ended are presented below.

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) (unaudited) Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, 2024 2023 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 5,780,779 $ 8,645,851 $ 10,822,481 Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits 74,169,942 32,112,570 120,208,887 Cash and cash equivalents 79,950,721 40,758,421 131,031,368 Investment securities available for sale (at fair value) 159,645,861 155,031,208 161,959,717 Investment securities held to maturity (at amortized cost) 26,075,849 40,363,590 34,025,737 Equity securities, at fair value 748,833 748,833 748,833 Restricted securities 616,300 652,400 616,300 Loans held for investment 630,104,443 575,483,217 593,282,065 Less: allowance for credit losses (3,909,921 ) (3,224,796 ) (3,741,353 ) Loans, net 626,194,522 572,258,421 589,540,712 Accrued interest receivable 2,724,206 2,457,017 2,216,661 Prepaid expenses 670,623 849,418 427,381 Other real estate owned, net - 388,712 392,206 Premises and equipment, net 12,895,314 12,421,191 12,996,731 Computer software, net 142,306 156,557 138,482 Deferred income taxes, net 3,421,606 3,628,386 2,379,786 Bank owned life insurance and annuities 22,238,791 22,037,539 22,071,866 Other assets 1,606,645 1,224,020 1,490,983 Total assets $ 936,931,577 $ 852,975,713 $ 960,036,763 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 244,885,756 $ 235,351,918 $ 268,667,102 Interest-bearing deposits 573,512,049 507,863,159 573,014,618 Total deposits 818,397,805 743,215,077 841,681,720 Accrued interest payable 691,374 377,442 728,709 Dividends payable - 1,101,582 - Accrued expenses 1,011,503 826,259 563,237 Deferred compensation and supplemental retirement benefits 1,341,748 958,785 1,223,129 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures 574,247 477,347 513,347 Other liabilities 404,918 442,016 388,194 Total liabilities 822,421,595 747,398,508 845,098,336 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, par value $1 per share; authorized 10,000,000 2,725,736 2,753,894 2,726,536 Additional paid in capital 909,513 2,136,555 945,109 Retained earnings 121,173,185 111,951,675 118,633,925 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of deferred income tax (10,298,452 ) (11,264,919 ) (7,367,143 ) Total stockholders' equity 114,509,982 105,577,205 114,938,427 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 936,931,577 $ 852,975,713 $ 960,036,763 Period-end common shares outstanding 2,725,736 2,753,894 2,726,536 Book value per common share $ 42.01 $ 38.34 $ 42.16

Calvin B. Taylor Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 8,397,083 $ 7,239,123 $ 32,086,462 $ 27,114,755 Interest on investment securities: U.S. Treasury and government agency debt securities 539,460 587,415 2,063,548 2,044,864 Mortgage-backed debt securities 734,198 675,263 2,571,871 2,649,416 State and municipal debt securities 98,391 107,243 395,491 433,221 Interest on federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 1,175,801 743,919 3,594,387 4,017,830 Time deposits in other financial institutions - - - 2,701 Total interest income 10,944,933 9,352,963 40,711,759 36,262,787 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 2,636,371 1,779,571 10,215,523 5,847,197 Total interest expense 2,636,371 1,779,571 10,215,523 5,847,197 NET INTEREST INCOME 8,308,562 7,573,392 30,496,236 30,415,590 Provision for credit losses 260,000 (60,000 ) 810,000 280,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 8,048,562 7,633,392 29,686,236 30,135,590 NONINTEREST INCOME Debit card interchange fees, net 204,866 186,077 777,312 764,563 Nonsufficient funds and overdraft fees, net 200,603 159,913 753,338 632,027 Merchant payment processing, net 80,829 95,640 397,361 459,027 Service charges on deposit accounts, net 36,127 55,118 206,099 270,524 Income from bank owned life insurance annuities 168,261 189,455 510,799 587,758 Income from bank owned life insurance death proceeds - - 783,787 - Dividends 58,196 55,353 104,976 86,754 Loss on disposition of investment securities - (508,974 ) (370,919 ) (651,654 ) Gain on disposition of fixed assets 25 - 25 - Gain on disposition of other real estate owned 517,827 9,243 517,827 110,334 Other noninterest income 48,737 112,757 260,997 558,296 Total noninterest income 1,315,471 354,582 3,941,602 2,817,629 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and wages 2,382,995 2,055,955 7,703,241 6,711,310 Employee benefits 821,082 776,181 2,457,273 2,266,882 Occupancy expense 291,889 270,475 1,110,816 1,048,227 Furniture and equipment expense 190,600 183,014 793,589 778,912 Data processing 487,219 263,994 1,224,694 989,710 Marketing 130,153 120,652 608,038 584,846 Directors' fees 73,300 74,150 288,850 298,075 Telecommunication services 72,540 66,163 278,138 263,643 FDIC insurance premium expense 103,693 91,612 399,524 394,292 Other noninterest expenses 263,748 647,353 2,022,207 2,295,330 Total noninterest expense 4,817,219 4,549,549 16,886,370 15,631,227 Income before income taxes 4,546,814 3,438,425 16,741,468 17,321,992 Income tax expense 1,026,000 700,000 3,683,000 3,836,000 NET INCOME $ 3,520,814 $ 2,738,425 $ 13,058,468 $ 13,485,992 Basic and diluted net income per common share $ 1.29 $ 0.99 $ 4.77 $ 4.89 Net income $ 1.29 $ 0.99 $ 4.77 $ 4.89

About Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company

Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Company has 11 full-service banking locations and 1 loan production office within the eastern coastal area of the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County and Wicomico County, Maryland, Sussex County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia.

