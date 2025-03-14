Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
14.03.2025 22:26 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results for 2024

Finanznachrichten News

BERLIN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / March 14, 2025 / Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:TYCB), the holding company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income for the fourth quarter 2024 ("4Q24") of $3.5 million, or $1.29 per share compared to net income of $3.7 million, or $1.37 per share for the third quarter of 2024 ("3Q24), and net income of $2.7 million, or $0.99 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 ("4Q23"). Net income for 2024 was $13.1 million or $4.77 per share, compared to net income for 2023 of $13.5 million, or $4.89 per share.

2024 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Highlights

  • Organic Loan Growth - Loans increased in the fourth quarter of 2024 by $36.8 million, or 6.2% when compared to the third quarter of 2024 and increased $54.6 million, or 9.5% when compared to the end of 2023.

  • Year-to-date Deposit Growth - Deposits increased $75.2 million, or 10.1% in 2024 when compared to the end of last year. The significant deposit growth in 2024 was a combination of several deposit strategies utilized to grow non-interesting bearing and non-maturity deposits including technology investments and product enhancements.

  • Net Interest Margin Expansion - Net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 3.67% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, when compared to 3.58% at for the third quarter of 2024 and 3.59% for the fourth quarter of 2023. NIM expansion was driven by an improvement in yield on earning assets, primarily due to significant loan growth at higher yields.

  • Capital Accretion and Successful Stock Buyback Program - Total stockholders' equity improved by $8.9 million, or 8.5% in 2024 when compared to prior year end. The Company has had a long-standing stock buyback program which in 2024, was able to acquire and retire 28,158 shares. The Company's ending book value in 2024 was $42.01 per share and the ending market value was $48.00 per share.

  • CEO Succession - At the end of 2024, President and Chief Executive Officer, Raymond M. Thompson retired after 27 years of service to the Company. M. Dean Lewis, was appointed as his successor after being the Company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for the last 11 years. Mr. Lewis becomes the 8 th President and Chief Executive Officer of Taylor Bank as it celebrates its 135 th year history in 2025.

President and Chief Executive Officer M. Dean Lewis commented, "The success of the Company in 2024 is directly attributable to our team of dedicated and experienced banking professionals. We executed several key strategic initiatives and investments in the last year that resulted in very strong financial performance in 2024 and will position the Company to provide premium products and services to current and future customers. This includes a very successful core system conversion that was completed in the 4th quarter of 2024. We are excited to celebrate the 135th anniversary of the founding of Taylor Bank in 2025 and continue building upon the legacy and tradition that has yielded long term success. In 2025, we will be opening our 3rd branch location on the Eastern Shore of Viriginia, located in Cape Charles, which will be our 12th branch in total. We are excited for the opportunities that lie ahead as we continue our expansion into contiguous markets, while staying true to our core values of being dedicated members of our communities and building longstanding relationships with our customers."

Year to Date Results of Operations

Net income was $13.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 as compared to $13.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $427 thousand, or 3.2%. A summary of the year to date results of operations are included in the table and comments that follow.

For the Year Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

Change

Results of Operations

Net interest income

$

30,496,236

$

30,415,590

0.3

%

Provision for credit losses

810,000

280,000

189.3

Noninterest income

3,941,602

2,817,629

39.9

Noninterest expense

16,886,370

15,631,227

8.0

Income before income taxes

16,741,468

17,321,992

(3.4

)

Income tax expense

3,683,000

3,836,000

(4.0

)

Net income

$

13,058,468

$

13,485,992

(3.2

)%

Yield on earning assets

4.83

%

4.26

%

57

bp

Cost of interest-bearing deposits

1.89

1.12

77

Net interest margin

3.62

3.57

5

Return on average assets

1.47

1.52

(5

)

Return on average equity

12.09

13.91

(182

)

Efficiency ratio

48.51

%

46.13

%

238

bp

Net interest income increased $81 thousand, or 0.3% for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to the prior year, and was attributable to an increase in interest and fees on loans of $5.0 million, which was almost entirely offset by an increase on interest expense paid on deposits of $4.4 million and a decrease of $423 thousand in revenue from interest-bearing deposits at other banks. Organic loan growth of $54.6 million, or 9.4%, combined with higher yields on loans attributed to the significant increase in interest and fees on loans in 2024. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 77 bps in 2024, as compared to the prior year, due to higher deposit rates offered and migration of funds to interest-bearing accounts. Significant organic deposit growth of $75.2 million, or 10.1%, as compared to the prior year, also contributed to higher deposit expense. The Federal Reserve Bank decreased the federal funds rate 100 bps beginning in late September 2024, which decreased yields on certain debt securities and interest-bearing deposits at other banks.

The provision for credit losses of $810 thousand recorded for the year ended December 31, 2024, was the result of significant loan growth during the year, an increase in both past due and nonaccrual loans as compared to the prior year, and downgrades to certain credits. Despite the increase in past due and nonaccrual loans, asset quality remains strong, with loans past due 30 days or more and nonaccrual loans representing 0.63% and 0.17% of total loans at December 31, 2024. The economic indicators and related forecasts utilized in the CECL model have not changed significantly since adoption.

Noninterest income for year ended December 31, 2024, increased by $1.1 million, or 39.9%, as compared to the prior year, due to one-time items which consisted of the following: bank owned life insurance (BOLI) death proceeds of $784 thousand and a gain on disposition of Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") of $518 thousand. The OREO property sold was a previous branch that was closed in 2023. In addition, the Bank executed a swap loss trade in its debt securities portfolio in both 2024 and 2023, which resulted in a loss of $371 thousand and $652 thousand, respectively. Lower-yielding debt securities were sold at a loss with proceeds reinvested into new securities or fund loans at substantially higher yields to maximize future interest revenue. Excluding these one-time items, non-interest income decreased $348 thousand, or 12.4% when compared to 2023, and relates to increased fraud losses.

Noninterest expense increased by $1.3 million, or 8.0% in 2024, as compared to the prior year, and relates to increases in employee salaries, employee benefits expense, and data processing costs. Higher salaries expense primarily relates to compensation wage adjustments paid during 2024 to remain competitive in the current labor market. Employee health insurance is provided through a partially self-funded plan and year to date claims incurred by the plan were higher in 2024, which had the most significant impact on employee benefit costs. Additionally, employment taxes on a higher wage base resulting from the wage adjustments and fulfillment of open positions was a contributing factor in higher employee benefits expense.

Per share data and repurchases of stock by the Company for each period is included in the following table.

For the Year Ended
December 31,

2024

2023

Change

Per Share Data

Basic and diluted net income per common share

$

4.77

$

4.89

(2.5

)%

Dividends paid per common share

$

1.40

$

1.41

(0.7

)%

Dividend payout ratio

29.38

%

28.80


%

58

bp

Book value per common share at period end

$

42.01

$

38.34

9.6

%

Book value per common share excluding OCI

44.46

42.43

4.8

Market value at period end

$

48.00

$

44.00

9.1

%

Number of shares repurchased

28,158

5,146

447.2

Repurchase amount

$

1,242,826

$

206,047

503.2

%

Average repurchase price

$

44.14

$

40.04

10.2

%

Quarterly Results of Operations

Quarterly net income was $3.5 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 ("4Q24"), as compared to $2.7 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 ("4Q23") and $3.7 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 ("3Q24"). A summary of the quarterly results of operations are included in the table and comments that follow.

Dec. 31,
2024

Dec. 31,
2023

Sept. 30,
2024

Prior
Year

Prior
Quarter

Results of Operations

Net interest income

$

8,308,562

$

7,573,392

$

8,133,679

9.7

%

2.2

%

Provision for credit losses

260,000

(60,000

)

-

533.3

-

Noninterest income

1,315,471

354,582

935,684

271.0

40.6

Noninterest expense

4,817,219

4,549,549

4,227,500

5.9

13.9

Income before income taxes

4,546,814

3,438,425

4,841,863

32.2

(6.1

)

Income tax expense

1,026,000

700,000

1,093,500

46.6

(6.2

)

Net income

$

3,520,814

$

2,738,425

$

3,748,363

53.9

%

(6.1

)%

Yield on earning assets

4.84

%

4.43

%

4.78

%

41

bp

6

bp

Cost of interest-bearing deposits

1.83

1.38

1.92

45

(9

)

Net interest margin

3.67

3.59

3.58

8

9

Return on average assets

1.48

1.25

1.59

23

(11

)

Return on average equity

12.31

10.84

13.43

147

(112

)

Efficiency ratio

50.05

%

53.92

%

46.61

%

(387

)bp

344

bp

Net interest income increased $735 thousand, or 9.7% in 4Q24, as compared to 4Q23, which is attributable to organic loan growth and higher average balances in deposits with other banks, partially offset by an increase in deposit interest expense. The average balance of loans in 4Q24 increased $43.6 million and loan yields increased 39 bps, when compared to 4Q23. The increase in deposit interest expense was primarily due to an increase in the average balances on interest-bearing deposits of $60.7 million, coupled with an increase in the costs of deposits by 45 bps. Net interest income increased $175 thousand, or 2.2% in 4Q24, as compared to the prior quarter, due to higher average balances of loans of $12.0 million, higher yield on investment securities by 29 bps, and lower costs on interest-bearing deposits of 9 bps. The increases were partially offset by lower interest revenue from interest-bearing deposits in other banks which resulted from a decrease in average balances by $8.8 million and a decrease in yield by 80 bps, due to Federal Reserve rate cuts.

The higher provision expense for credit losses of $260 thousand, was the result of new loan growth and higher past due and nonaccrual loans for 4Q24. The negative provision for credit losses of $60 thousand recorded in 4Q23 was primarily the result of improvement in loan risk ratings within the loan portfolio. There was no provision for credit losses recorded in 3Q24, due to a decrease in total loans related to seasonal line of credit repayments. No significant changes in the economic indicators and related forecasts utilized in the CECL model occurred in 4Q24.

Noninterest income increased in 4Q24 by $961 thousand, or 271.0%, as compared to 4Q23, due to a $509 thousand decrease in realized losses on sale of debt securities and a gain on sale of OREO in the amount of $$508 thousand, which relates to the sale of a previous branch that was closed in 2023. These one-time transactions were partially offset by lower merchant payment processing fees, service charges on deposit accounts and BOLI income. Noninterest income increased in 4Q24 by $380 thousand, or 40.6%, as compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to the gain on sale of OREO, partially offset by a decrease in merchant payment processing fees, service charges on deposit accounts and BOLI income.

Noninterest expense increased by $268 thousand, or 5.9% in 4Q24, as compared to 4Q23, and primarily relates to increases in employee salaries, employee benefits expense, and core conversion expenses. Higher salaries expense relates to the fulfillment of open positions and compensation wage adjustments paid during 2024 to remain competitive in the current labor market. Employee health insurance is provided through a partially self-funded plan and claims incurred by the plan were higher in 4Q24, resulting in the increase in employee benefits costs by 5.8%, as compared to 4Q23. The Bank upgraded its core processing system with Jack Henry in November of 2024. This conversion resulted in one-time expenses including overtime, training and consulting. Noninterest expense increased in 4Q24 by $590 thousand, or 14.0%, as compared to the previous quarter, which primarily relates to higher salaries, employee benefits and core conversion expenses. Salaries expense increased $523 thousand, or 28.1%, due to year-end bonuses and contributions to the employee 401K plan based on profit sharing. Employee benefits expense increased $138 thousand, or 20.3%, due to higher claims incurred by the plan in the current quarter.

Quarterly per share data and repurchases of stock by the Company for each period is included in the following table. The stock repurchase plan previously adopted by the Board of Directors remains in place and as of December 31, 2024 has25,278 shares available for repurchase. The amount and timing of future stock repurchases will depend upon several factors including regulatory capital requirements, market value of the Company's stock, general market and economic conditions, liquidity, and other relevant considerations, as determined by the Company.

Dec. 31,
2024

Dec. 31,
2023

Sept. 30,
2024

Prior
Year

Prior
Quarter

Per Share Data

Basic and diluted net income per common share

$

1.29

$

0.99

$

1.37

29.9

%

(6.1

)%

Dividends paid per common share

0.36

0.40

0.36

(10.0

)

-

Dividend payout ratio

27.88

40.23

26.20

(30.7

)

6.4

Book value per common share at period end

42.01

38.34

42.16

9.6

(0.4

)

Book value per common share excluding OCI

44.46

42.43

44.86

4.8

(0.9

)

Market value at period end

$

48.00

$

44.00

$

48.99

9.1

%

(2.0

)%

Number of shares repurchased

800

192

14,904

608

(14,104

)

Repurchase amount

$

36,089

$

8,024

$

658,757

349.8

%

(94.5

)%

Average repurchase price

$

45.52

$

41.79

$

44.20

8.9

%

3.0

%

Financial Condition

Core deposits, deposit insurance, liquidity and capital remain an area of focus for the Company and the banking industry as a whole. The Company relies mostly on core deposits, as defined by bank regulators, which are gathered from customers in local markets. The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized according to regulatory capital standards and exceed the threshold to be well capitalized (Community Bank Leverage Ratio) as of December 31, 2024.

The Company's financial condition at quarter end is summarized in the table and comments that follow.

Dec. 31,
2024

Dec. 31,
2023

Sept. 30,
2024

Prior
Year

Prior
Quarter

Financial Condition

Assets

$

936,931,577

$

852,975,713

$

960,036,763

9.8

%

(2.4

)%

Cash and unencumbered debt securities

243,387,978

179,787,929

274,770,147

35.4

(11.4

)

Loans

630,104,443

575,483,217

593,282,065

9.5

6.2

Deposits

818,397,805

743,215,077

841,681,720

10.1

(2.8

)

Interest-bearing deposits

573,512,049

507,863,159

573,014,618

12.9

0.1

Stockholders' equity

$

114,509,982

$

105,577,205

$

114,938,427

8.5

%

(0.4

)%

Common stock outstanding

2,725,736

2,753,894

2,726,536

(28,158

)

(800.0

)

Stockholders' equity / assets

12.22

%

12.38

%

11.97

%

(16

)bp

25

bp

Average assets

$

946,210,995

$

876,869,845

$

943,588,541

7.9

%

0.3

%

Average loans

604,996,135

565,320,886

596,968,941

7.0

1.3

Average deposits

827,996,566

767,230,899

823,712,553

7.9

0.5

Average stockholders' equity

$

113,466,125

$

101,049,309

$

111,652,193

12.3

%

1.6

%

Average stockholders' equity / assets

12.11

%

11.52

%

11.83

%

59

bp

28

bp

Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio)

13.19

%

13.14

%

12.86

%

5

bp

33

bp

The Company experienced significant growth in core deposits in 2024 due to a combination of strategies utilized to grow non-interesting bearing and non-maturity deposits including technology investments and product enhancements. The Company's deposits increased by $75.2 million, or 10.1% in the previous 12 months, which resulted in total assets increasing by $83.9 million, or 9.8% since December 31, 2023. The Bank operates with a high level of core deposits, defined by banking regulators as checking, money market, and savings accounts plus any time deposits less than $250,000. All deposit accounts with a balance in excess of the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 are disclosed on quarterly regulatory reports filed with bank regulators. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank had deposit accounts with balances in excess of $250,000 totaling $214.2 million, which represents 26.2% of total deposits, as compared to $187.4 million or 25.2% as of December 31, 2023 and $233.2 million or 27.7% of total deposits as of September 30, 2024. The Company did not experience any significant outflow of uninsured deposits during the year ended December 31, 2024. The Bank is a member of the IntraFi Network which enables large depositors access to multi-million dollar FDIC insurance for funds placed into the network and provides an equal amount of reciprocal deposits under FDIC insurance limits to the bank. In recent years the banking industry has experienced a surge in usage of the IntraFi Network by existing and new customers, due to the additional insurance protection and the higher rates paid on these deposits. Reciprocal deposits from the IntraFi Network were $116.4 million as of December 31, 2024, as compared to $102.4 million and $122.2 millionas of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

On-balance sheet liquidity, as measured by cash and unencumbered available for sale debt securities, remains strong as of December 31, 2024 and equaled 29.7% of total deposits. Selected liquidity metrics are summarized in the table below.

Dec. 31,
2024

Dec. 31,
2023

Sept. 30,
2024

Prior
Year

Prior
Quarter

Liquidity

Cash and unencumbered debt securities / total deposits

29.74

%

24.19

%

32.65

%

555

bp

(291

)bp

Debt securities pledged / total debt securities

12.00

12.68

12.22

(68

)

(22

)

Loans / deposits

76.99

77.43

70.49

(44

)

650

Average loans / average deposits

73.07

73.68

72.47

(61

)

60

Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits

29.92

31.69

31.92

(177

)

(200

)

Non-maturity deposits / total deposits

54.27

56.80

52.70

(252

)

157

Time deposits / total deposits

15.80

%

11.51

%

15.38

%

429

bp

43

bp

Noncore funding sources are available to the Bank but are intended for contingency funding needs and not to pursue growth. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank has the ability to borrow up to $221.7 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") that would require pledging of loans and/or debt securities as collateral. Debt securities currently pledged are collateral for public deposits.

Loans and Asset Quality

Elevated interest rates, economic uncertainty and other factors have had minimal impact on current loan demand as compared to loan demand experienced in previous years. Loan growth of $54.6 million, or 9.5% in the previous 12 months was the result of strong demand for local real estate including construction loans. Growth in the loan portfolio over the last 12 months along with variable rate loans within the portfolio have expanded the yields on average loans from 5.08% in 4Q23 to 5.47% in 4Q24. Loan yields increased 9 bps in 4Q24 as compared to 3Q24.

Loan performance has remained strong over the past 12 months as local economic conditions have remained stable. Inflation and higher interest rates have not resulted in a deterioration of credit quality as of December 31, 2024. Past due loans have increased to 0.63% of total loans as of December 31, 2024, as compared to 0.45% as of December 31, 2023 and decreased from 0.64% as of September 30, 2024. Past due loans as of December 31, 2024 primarily consist of loans secured by residential real estate with balances less than $300 thousand and are well secured. The allowance for credit losses increased from 0.56% of total loans as of December 31, 2023 to 0.62% of total loans as of December 31, 2024, which related to increases in past due and nonaccrual loans, as well as downgrades of certain credits.

Selected asset quality metrics are summarized in the table below.

Dec. 31,
2024

Dec. 31,
2023

Sept. 30,
2024

Prior
Year

Prior
Quarter

Asset Quality Data

Allowance for credit losses / total loans

0.62

%

0.56

%

0.63

%

6

bp

(1

)bp

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans

0.01

0.01

(0.01

)

-

2

Loans past due 30 days or more / total loans

0.63

0.45

0.64

18

(1

)

Non-accrual loans / total loans

0.17

%

0.04

%

0.05

%

13

bp

12

bp

Financial Statements

Consolidated balance sheets at period end and consolidated statements of income for the periods ended are presented below.

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

2024

2023

2024

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

5,780,779

$

8,645,851

$

10,822,481

Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits

74,169,942

32,112,570

120,208,887

Cash and cash equivalents

79,950,721

40,758,421

131,031,368

Investment securities available for sale (at fair value)

159,645,861

155,031,208

161,959,717

Investment securities held to maturity (at amortized cost)

26,075,849

40,363,590

34,025,737

Equity securities, at fair value

748,833

748,833

748,833

Restricted securities

616,300

652,400

616,300

Loans held for investment

630,104,443

575,483,217

593,282,065

Less: allowance for credit losses

(3,909,921

)

(3,224,796

)

(3,741,353

)

Loans, net

626,194,522

572,258,421

589,540,712

Accrued interest receivable

2,724,206

2,457,017

2,216,661

Prepaid expenses

670,623

849,418

427,381

Other real estate owned, net

-

388,712

392,206

Premises and equipment, net

12,895,314

12,421,191

12,996,731

Computer software, net

142,306

156,557

138,482

Deferred income taxes, net

3,421,606

3,628,386

2,379,786

Bank owned life insurance and annuities

22,238,791

22,037,539

22,071,866

Other assets

1,606,645

1,224,020

1,490,983

Total assets

$

936,931,577

$

852,975,713

$

960,036,763

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

244,885,756

$

235,351,918

$

268,667,102

Interest-bearing deposits

573,512,049

507,863,159

573,014,618

Total deposits

818,397,805

743,215,077

841,681,720

Accrued interest payable

691,374

377,442

728,709

Dividends payable

-

1,101,582

-

Accrued expenses

1,011,503

826,259

563,237

Deferred compensation and supplemental retirement benefits

1,341,748

958,785

1,223,129

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

574,247

477,347

513,347

Other liabilities

404,918

442,016

388,194

Total liabilities

822,421,595

747,398,508

845,098,336

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common stock, par value $1 per share; authorized 10,000,000

2,725,736

2,753,894

2,726,536

Additional paid in capital

909,513

2,136,555

945,109

Retained earnings

121,173,185

111,951,675

118,633,925

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of deferred income tax

(10,298,452

)

(11,264,919

)

(7,367,143

)

Total stockholders' equity

114,509,982

105,577,205

114,938,427

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

936,931,577

$

852,975,713

$

960,036,763

Period-end common shares outstanding

2,725,736

2,753,894

2,726,536

Book value per common share

$

42.01

$

38.34

$

42.16

Calvin B. Taylor Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

INTEREST INCOME

Interest and fees on loans

$

8,397,083

$

7,239,123

$

32,086,462

$

27,114,755

Interest on investment securities:

U.S. Treasury and government agency debt securities

539,460

587,415

2,063,548

2,044,864

Mortgage-backed debt securities

734,198

675,263

2,571,871

2,649,416

State and municipal debt securities

98,391

107,243

395,491

433,221

Interest on federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

1,175,801

743,919

3,594,387

4,017,830

Time deposits in other financial institutions

-

-

-

2,701

Total interest income

10,944,933

9,352,963

40,711,759

36,262,787

INTEREST EXPENSE

Interest on deposits

2,636,371

1,779,571

10,215,523

5,847,197

Total interest expense

2,636,371

1,779,571

10,215,523

5,847,197

NET INTEREST INCOME

8,308,562

7,573,392

30,496,236

30,415,590

Provision for credit losses

260,000

(60,000

)

810,000

280,000

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION

FOR CREDIT LOSSES

8,048,562

7,633,392

29,686,236

30,135,590

NONINTEREST INCOME

Debit card interchange fees, net

204,866

186,077

777,312

764,563

Nonsufficient funds and overdraft fees, net

200,603

159,913

753,338

632,027

Merchant payment processing, net

80,829

95,640

397,361

459,027

Service charges on deposit accounts, net

36,127

55,118

206,099

270,524

Income from bank owned life insurance annuities

168,261

189,455

510,799

587,758

Income from bank owned life insurance death proceeds

-

-

783,787

-

Dividends

58,196

55,353

104,976

86,754

Loss on disposition of investment securities

-

(508,974

)

(370,919

)

(651,654

)

Gain on disposition of fixed assets

25

-

25

-

Gain on disposition of other real estate owned

517,827

9,243

517,827

110,334

Other noninterest income

48,737

112,757

260,997

558,296

Total noninterest income

1,315,471

354,582

3,941,602

2,817,629

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and wages

2,382,995

2,055,955

7,703,241

6,711,310

Employee benefits

821,082

776,181

2,457,273

2,266,882

Occupancy expense

291,889

270,475

1,110,816

1,048,227

Furniture and equipment expense

190,600

183,014

793,589

778,912

Data processing

487,219

263,994

1,224,694

989,710

Marketing

130,153

120,652

608,038

584,846

Directors' fees

73,300

74,150

288,850

298,075

Telecommunication services

72,540

66,163

278,138

263,643

FDIC insurance premium expense

103,693

91,612

399,524

394,292

Other noninterest expenses

263,748

647,353

2,022,207

2,295,330

Total noninterest expense

4,817,219

4,549,549

16,886,370

15,631,227

Income before income taxes

4,546,814

3,438,425

16,741,468

17,321,992

Income tax expense

1,026,000

700,000

3,683,000

3,836,000

NET INCOME

$

3,520,814

$

2,738,425

$

13,058,468

$

13,485,992

Basic and diluted net income per common share

$

1.29

$

0.99

$

4.77

$

4.89

Net income

$

1.29

$

0.99

$

4.77

$

4.89

###

About Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company
Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Company has 11 full-service banking locations and 1 loan production office within the eastern coastal area of the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County and Wicomico County, Maryland, Sussex County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia.

Contact
Philip O'Neil, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
410-641-1700, taylorbank.com

SOURCE: Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
