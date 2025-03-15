Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2025) - Accessibly, a leading accessibility widget for all kinds of websites, is pleased to announce a new affiliate program for its standalone web accessibility solution. The Accessibly app provides affordable, easy-to-use, and customizable options that improve website accessibility while increasing compliance with the ADA and WCAG.

The launch of Accessibly's affiliate program is designed to support partners in promoting digital inclusion across the web. As web accessibility regulations continue to evolve, this initiative offers an opportunity for businesses and professionals to expand awareness and adoption of tools that enhance website usability for all users.

Accessibly Launches Affiliate Program to Expand Digital Inclusion

Powered by FirstPromoted, the program provides partners with automated tracking, real-time analytics, marketing tools, custom link generation, and comprehensive reporting capabilities.

"Our new affiliate program represents a strategic move to expand Accessibly's reach while creating valuable opportunities for partners in the digital accessibility space. We're not just offering a partnership-we're investing in long-term relationships that promote digital inclusion," explained Accessibly founder, Kaspars Milbergs.

The program supports digital marketing agencies, web development firms, accessibility consultants, e-commerce solution providers, website builders and designers, and digital business consultants in making accessibility more widespread. Partners will have access to marketing materials, performance tracking, and dedicated customer support.

Additional innovations are in the works through future developments of the affiliate program. Planned enhancements include creating an advanced analytics dashboard, expanding the marketing resource library, and introducing new tools to support accessibility efforts.

About Accessibly

Accessibly is an accessibility widget that increases compliance with ADA and WCAG regulations. Through cost-effective solutions, website owners can improve accessibility and enhance the user experience for all website visitors. Accessibly provides a wide range of features, including text-to-speech, automated image ALT tags, custom triggers, and more, to create a more inclusive and user-friendly experience.

